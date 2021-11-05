Who is Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Dhowre? Age, Instagram, career & more

While the internet has admired the pair for being "couple goals', fans want to find out more about Sabrina Dhowre. Here's everything we know about the star...

Idris Elba plays Rufus Buck in the new Netflix western film 'The Harder They Fall'. While the star is known as a great actor, he is a loving father and husband when he's not at work.

Many fans are intrigued about Idris' love life – especially after he was named 'the sexiest man alive' by by People in 2018.

Here's what we know about the star's wife, Sabrina Dhowre.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre got married on April 26, 2019 in Morocco. Picture: Getty

Who is Sabrina Dhowre? Sabrina Dhowre is is a Somalian-American professional model, actress and social media personality. She made headlines in mainstream media publications when she was rumoured to be romantically linked to Idris. Sabrina was crowned Miss Vancouver in 2014. Picture: Getty Fast forward, the pair have now been married since 2019. Dhowre was born on July 16, 1989, making her currently 32. The star is 16 years younger than husband Idris. The star is the former Miss Vancouver. Dhowre won the 2014 Ms. and Mr. Vancouver Pageant. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall (1.73 m). Moving on from her beauty pageant days, she went on to professionally model in multiple magazines, including Harrods Magazine and Versace Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre reportedly started seeing each other in March 2017. Picture: Instagram/@sabrinaelba What is Sabrina Dhowre's Instagram? Sabrina Dhowre has a huge following on Instagram, with her account having over a whopping 350k followers. The star often shares professional photos from her magazine covers and model shoots. She also shares photos of her and Idris, leading many fans to refer to them as "the internet's couple goals". Sabrina's Instagram account handle is @sabrinaelba. Take a look at Sabrina's Instagram account below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

On February 10 2018, Rio Cinema in Dalston, London, revealed that Idris had popped the question during a screening for his film Yardie.

On April 26, 2019, Idris and Sabrina got married in Morocco.