How many children does Idris Elba have? Names and ages revealed

Idris Elba is one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors. The Hackney native's latest project sees him in the starring role of Netflix's blockbuster Western movie The Harder They Fall.

Elba is also known for his roles as John Luther in BBC's Luther, Stringer Bell in HBO's The Wire and Nelson Mandela in the 2013 biopic Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Picture: Getty

How many children does Idris Elba have?

Idris Elba has two children from previous relationships. He has a daughter, Isan Elba, who was born in 2002. Isan is Idris' eldest child with his first wife, Kim Norgaard.

Idris also has a son, Winston Elba, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth. Winston is Idris' youngest child and was born in April 2014.

Picture: Getty

Idris has opened up about fatherhood on numerous occasions throughout the years.

In 2015, he told Cosmopolitan, "I love being a dad, it's an important part of my life. . . . as much as it's nice to be busy and working, ultimately children don't raise themselves.

"You've got to be there to help them and guide them through it. That's one thing I try my very best to do."

In 2018, he told People magazine, "Being witness to the birth of my children is the biggest and best thing ever. I'm super doting, big hugs, kisses, lots of love-yous. . . . My son is still at that age where he loves a cuddle."