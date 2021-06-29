The Harder They Fall: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Netflix has announced their upcoming film 'The Harder They Fall', which features an all-Black main cast. Here's everything you need to know about the film.

The upcoming film 'The Harder They Fall' has been announced and the Western drama features stars such as Idris Elba and Lakeith Stanfield.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming hit.

What is the plot of 'The Harder They fall'? 'The Harder They Fall' has a main theme of revenge, with the protagonist (Jonathan Majors) avenging the man who killed his parents. Finding out his enemy (Idris Elba) was released from prison the lead character rounds up his gang, desperate for revenge The gang of cowboys is made up of friends as well an ex-lover to add some extra drama. Check out the full trailer below:

Who is in the cast of 'The Harder They Fall'? The main cast of this upcoming film is all-Black and absolutely star studded. The trailer boasts the likes of Idris Elba - best known for his roles in 'Luther' and 'The Wire', as well as Regina King who was named 'one of the 100 most influential people in the world' by Time magazine. Idris Elba stars as Rufus Buck. Picture: Getty Here is the full main cast: Jonathan Majors as Nat Love

Idris Elba as Rufus Buck

Zazie Beetz as Stagecoach Mary

LaKeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill

Delroy Lindo as Bass Reeves

Regina King as Trudy Smith

Danielle Deadwyler as Cuffee

Edi Gathegi as Bill Pickett

RJ Cyler as Jim Beckwourth

When will 'The Harder They Fall' be released? According to the trailer, the film is due to be released in Autumn of 2021. The film was announced in the summer of 2019 and originally was scheduled to begin filming in March 2020; however, production was postponed due to the pandemic. This page will be updated when there is an official release date.

How can you watch 'The Harder They Fall'? The harder they fall will be available to stream on Netflix and available in certain cinemas.