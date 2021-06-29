The Harder They Fall: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more
29 June 2021, 17:00
Netflix has announced their upcoming film 'The Harder They Fall', which features an all-Black main cast. Here's everything you need to know about the film.
The upcoming film 'The Harder They Fall' has been announced and the Western drama features stars such as Idris Elba and Lakeith Stanfield.
Mary J. Blige 'My Life' documentary: Release date, trailer, how to watch & more
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming hit.
-
What is the plot of 'The Harder They fall'?
'The Harder They Fall' has a main theme of revenge, with the protagonist (Jonathan Majors) avenging the man who killed his parents.
Finding out his enemy (Idris Elba) was released from prison the lead character rounds up his gang, desperate for revenge
The gang of cowboys is made up of friends as well an ex-lover to add some extra drama.
Check out the full trailer below:
-
Who is in the cast of 'The Harder They Fall'?
The main cast of this upcoming film is all-Black and absolutely star studded.
The trailer boasts the likes of Idris Elba - best known for his roles in 'Luther' and 'The Wire', as well as Regina King who was named 'one of the 100 most influential people in the world' by Time magazine.
Here is the full main cast:
- Jonathan Majors as Nat Love
- Idris Elba as Rufus Buck
- Zazie Beetz as Stagecoach Mary
- LaKeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill
- Delroy Lindo as Bass Reeves
- Regina King as Trudy Smith
- Danielle Deadwyler as Cuffee
- Edi Gathegi as Bill Pickett
- RJ Cyler as Jim Beckwourth
-
When will 'The Harder They Fall' be released?
According to the trailer, the film is due to be released in Autumn of 2021.
The film was announced in the summer of 2019 and originally was scheduled to begin filming in March 2020; however, production was postponed due to the pandemic.
This page will be updated when there is an official release date.
-
How can you watch 'The Harder They Fall'?
The harder they fall will be available to stream on Netflix and available in certain cinemas.
-
What have fans said about 'The Harder They Fall'?
Fans are excited about the film and have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.
One tweeter said: "Yo, imma faint just for how stacked this cast is."
He continued saying: "Didn’t know a damn thing about THE HARDER THEY FALL and now is my #1 anticipated movie this year.".
Yo, imma faint just for how stacked this cast is. Didn’t know a damn thing about THE HARDER THEY FALL and now is my #1 anticipated movie this year. pic.twitter.com/1nFJmhTBvR— Rendy Jones (@Rendy_Jones) June 24, 2021
One fan said: "I'm sorry but that trailer for The Harder They Fall got me hype. REGINA KING AS A BLACK BADASS COWGIRL. sign me up yes sir"
Whilst another tweeted: "The harder they fall is about to be NUTS !".
im sorry but that trailer for The Harder They Fall got me hype. REGINA KING AS A BLACK BADASS COWGIRL.— Wandz (@Yewande92) June 24, 2021
sign me up yes sir
The harder they fall is about to be NUTS !— 🏁 (@CalledMe_Buskey) June 28, 2021