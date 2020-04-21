Idris Elba slammed for proposing a week of quarantine every year to 'remember’ coronavirus

21 April 2020, 11:48 | Updated: 21 April 2020, 11:51

Idris and Sabrina are now fully recovered from coronavirus
Idris and Sabrina are now fully recovered from coronavirus. Picture: Getty

Actor Idris Elba has received backlash after claiming people should quarantine for a week each year to remember coronavirus.

British Actor Idris Elba has received backlash after claiming that he thinks the world should quarantine for a week every year to 'remember this time' once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Idris Elba addresses "ridiculous" rumour that 'black people can't get coronavirus'

In a recent video, Idris, 47, is sat beside his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, 29 to give an update on their current throughts on the covid-19 pandemic.

Back in March, Idris revealed that he tested positive for a 'very mild' strain of the coronavirus, but has now fully recovered.

Shortly after Idris announced he had coronavirus, his wife was tested and her results came out positive.

In a new interview with Associated Press, Idris Elba said "I think that the world should take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other. I really do."

The 47-year-old actor continued "I think it's… other species use it. It's called hibernation. But it does remind you that the world doesn't tick on your time."

"It's been about six weeks from the beginning to this point right now for us, where it's essentially our lives turned around."

Idris added "Definitely scary and unsettling and nervous. And I think that's been like a real collected world experience.'

He continued: 'You know, everyone's sort of feeling the way we have been feeling, but it has definitely been sort of just a complete upheaval.' 

Model Sabrina added: 'Thankfully, we were extremely lucky to be able to get very mild cases of COVID and the outpouring of support and all of the people who have reached out to us, it's just been overwhelming.'

Idris then chimed in and said "'We've been fortunate. We have been staying in a lovely place that's been very comfortable for the time. But we're looking forward to going home.' 

However, many fans were not happy with Idris stance on remembering coronavirus by staying at home for a week every year.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote "Another classic example of a wealthy celebrity with his finger nowhere near the pulse of the working man."

"This guy probably only needs to work 2 months of the year. #idriselba #Quarantine #COVID19".

Another Twitter user wrote "I like Idris Elba he's a great actor but No way! No thanks we don't need to take a week of quarantine every year No!!!!"

"He's wealthy maybe he can afford to not everyone else can. Also should we start world wars every week to remember world war!. Huh No!. #idriselba #COVID19".

See other Twitter reactions below.

