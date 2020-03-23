Idris Elba addresses "ridiculous" rumour that 'black people can't get coronavirus'

Idris Elba slams rumours that black people can't get coronavirus. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Actor Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus and has slammed fake news suggesting black people can't catch the virus.

Just a day after Idris Elba shared a video revealing that he had tested positive for coronavirus, the 'Luther' actor has spoken out about dangerous fake news which is going viral and claims black people can't get COVID-19.

Before today's news that his wife Sabrina has now also tested positive for coronavirus, Idris spoke out against the "ridiculous" rumours and claimed, "This disease does not discriminate.”

Idris Elba slammed fake news about coronavirus after testing positive. Picture: Getty

Responding to the fake news in a video posted on his Twitter, Idris said, “There are so many stupid, ridiculous conspiracy theories about black people not being able to get it. That is the quickest way to get more black people killed.”

He added, “Please understand that you can get it, all right? Stop sending out these stupid WhatsApp messages about black people not getting it. That’s ridiculous. You’re making us all look stupid. Just know you have to be as vigilant as every other race. This disease does not discriminate.”

Slamming those who have spread the fake coronavirus news, Elba stated, “Stop sending that sh*tt out - it’s dumb, silly, and it’s going to get more people sick. People need to know facts, need to understand the truth, so they can protect themselves.”

Alongside Idris Elba, a number of high profile names from the world of acting and sport have tested positive for the virus, with Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson becoming the first well-known names to confirm they had the virus.

Arsenal FC manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi became the most high profile football stars to test positive in the UK, whilst NBA legend Kevin Durant also tested positive days after hanging out with Drake

