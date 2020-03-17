Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus, actor reveals in heartfelt video

Actor and music star Idris Elba has revealed that he's tested positive for Coronavirus in a video posted on his social media accounts.

Known for roles including hit show 'Luther' and 'The Wire', actor Idris Elba has revealed that he's tested positive for Coronavirus.

Posting a video on his social media accounts, Idris explained that he didn't have any symptoms but that he became aware he'd been in contact with someone who had contracted the virus.

Actor Idris Elba has tested positive for Coronavirus. Picture: Getty

Speaking in the video, Idris says, "This morning I got some test results back for Coronavirus and it came back positive and it sucks."

He added, "I'm doing OK, Sabrina [Idris' wife] hasn't been tested and she's doing OK, I didn't have any symptoms I got tested because I realised I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they'd tested positive, I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today."

Idris also asked people to "stay positive and don't freak out" in the video which has already been viewd more than 24 million times on Twitter.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Fellow celebrities reached out to support Idris, including TV host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres who tweeted, 'Sending you so much love, Idris.'

The news comes just days after fellow actors Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus. The pair were in Australia when they contracted the virus.

