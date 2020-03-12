Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for Coronavirus, reveals son Chet Hanks

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for Coronavirus. Picture: PA/Instagram

Chet Hanks posted a video on Instagram revealing that his parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have Coronavirus.

In an emotional post by Chet Hanks, the rapper/social media star revealed that his parents, Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, have tested positive for Coronavirus, becoming the most high profile names to be diagnosed with the virus.

Chet's video is a step away from his recent social media antics, which saw him famously speaking in Jamaican patois much to the confusion of literally everyone and understandably sees him in a much more sombre mood.

Speaking in the video, Chet says, "It's true, my parent got Coronavirus - crazy. They're both down in Australia right now cos my dad was shooting a movie down there, but I just got off the phone with them, they both are fine, they're not even that sick, they're not worried about it, they're not tripping but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously."

He goes on to add, "I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes, but I think it's all gonna be alright., but I appreciate it and everybody stay safe out there."

Earlier, 63-year-old actor Tom Hanks took to Instagram to share a picture of a latex glove in what appeared to be a hazard waste bin and wrote a statement about his and his wife's Coronavirus diagnosis.

Hanks wrote, "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

He added, "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated."

At the time of writing, more than 126,000 cases of Coronavirus have been diagnosed, with around 4600 deaths worldwide.

