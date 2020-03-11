Cardi B expresses she’s “panicking” and “scared” over the Coronavirus outbreak in new video

11 March 2020, 14:23 | Updated: 11 March 2020, 17:56

Cardi B expresses her fears over the Coronavirus outbreak on Instagram
Cardi B expresses her fears over the Coronavirus outbreak on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Cardi B has voiced that she feels "scared" after the Coronavirus outbreak spreads quickly overseas.

Cardi B has reacted to the Coronavirus disease outbreak on her Instagram. The "Money" rapstress expressed her fear of catching the illness.

Cardi B defends Dwayne Wade's transgender daughter Zaya, 12

The 27-year-old rapper let her fans know that she's 'scared' over the quick spread of the pandemic, and warned her fans to watch out.

In typical Cardi style, she took to Instagram saying "Let me tell y’all motherf***ers something. I don’t know what the f*** this coronavirus is about."

"I don’t understand how that s*** was from Wuhan, China now all of a sudden this s*** is on motherf***ing tour."

View this post on Instagram

Why Dominicans like this 😩

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

Cardi continued "And let me tell y’all something, I ain’t even gonna front. A b**** is scared, a little scared. You know what I’m saying. S*** got me panicking."

And now you mother f***ers think it’s a joke.’ Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, didn’t appreciate that some people think they’re ‘immune’ to the virus.

‘Just because you think you immune to it, guess what, pack it in b****‘cause a lot of s*** comes from mother***ing China b***h,’ she ranted.

"If you’re wondering why your motherf***ing weave or your Fashionnova motherf***ing packages haven’t arrived, guess what b**** – coronavirus! Coronavirus!"

"I’m telling you, s*** is getting real, it’s getting real.’

Cardi, who was seen wearing a bikini with a mess overlay dress in her video, captioned the clip‘Ya keep playing I’m dead*ss F***IN SCARED. I’m stocking up on food.’

COVID-19, known as Coronavirus has reportedly infected 114,243 people, with over 4,000 deaths.

Due to the virus quickly spreading, many festivals and music events have been impacted as a result. GoldenVoice released an official statement about Coachella being postponed to October due to the Coronavirus.

Nicki Minaj