Cardi B defends Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter Zaya, 12, during powerful Instagram Live

Cardi B has spoken out in defence of Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old daughter, Zaya, who recently came out as transgender. Wade revealed that him and his wife, Gabrielle Union, support Zaya's transition.

However, the couple received backlash on the internet for "accepting" their daughter's gender transition. Rapper Boosie Badazz was labelled "homophobic" for his comments directed towards Wade and Zaya.

Over the weekend (Feb 29) Cardi B took to social media to address the backlash Wade received about his daughter Zaya. She also stood up for Zaya, who is just 12-years-old.

During her Instagram Live, the 27-year-old said “A lot of people have been giving opinions about this little kid wanting to transition and everything," Cardi said.

"And I feel like a lot of people are forgetting that this is a 12-year-old kid, that before you say your opinions and everything, let’s not forget that this is a kid."

"Let’s not forget that this kid could be very, very sensitive."

She went on to explain how nobody is "too young" to know who they are.

"People are saying that this kid is too young to transition but it’s like…if you were born thinking that you are a girl in a boy’s body, how old do you have to be to keep knowing that that’s who you are?"

"That’s who you are, that’s your identity. If that’s who you feel that you are, what is the age limit for you to know that that’s what you want to be?"

Cardi then revealed she watched a video on the experience of being transgender. “I've seen a long, 18-minute video on Youtube, way before this Zaya situation—about this 5-year-old little girl," she explained.

"At 5 years old, she transitioned to be a girl and she knew that that’s what she wanted to be because…she knew that! She likes to wear dresses, she likes to play with Barbies."

The "Money" rapper continued "If you’re born like that you’re forever going to be like that. Whether the age that you pick it to be, it’s your choice."

Dahveon Morris, Zion Wade, Dwyane Wade and Zaya Wade attend Dwyane Wade's 16 Year NBA Career Celebration. Picture: Getty

“There’s certain things that I always wanted to do when I was younger, right?" she says. "And I’ve started to do [them] now, now that I have money" Cardi told her iG followers.

"I be like, ‘Wow, I wish I would’ve been learned how to do this. I wish I would’ve been knowing this and that.’ I would’ve been happy."

"What’s the point of you being older, and then transitioning, and then being like, ‘Damn, I should’ve been doing this. I could have found my happiness.’"

"Let people find their happiness, especially kids. Let them feel comfortable doing what they want to be."

