Cardi B has started working on her new album & says she’s "5 hits" deep

Cardi B hints that she's working on a new album. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Rapstress Cardi B has hinted that she has started working on her upcoming album, during an Twitter interaction with a fan.

Cardi B dropped a hint that she has started working on her new album on Twitter. The hint came after the Bronx rapstress tweeted that many people around her are pregnant.

While the "Money" rapper spoke about pregnancy being in the air, fans rammed her comment section pushing her to release another album before getting pregnant.

Cardi B interacted with her fans on Twitter last night (Feb 13) where she gave an album update. The star gave her fans a hint of how far she is in her album process.

With a new album reportedly coming out before the end of the year, the 27-year-old rapstress informed her fans that she's five hits into her album process.

Two of my best friends are pregnant.Two of my cousins https://t.co/yADSXs1MuF step sister and my older sister pregnant 🤰 Who next ? My grandma?!! 😩😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 12, 2020

Cardi B had one of the biggest debut albums of the last decade with Invasion of Privacy, which is still on the charts.

The rappers fans are excited for the follow-up album and it's looking like it may come sooner than the end of this year, hopefully.

Yea ...I’m 5 hits pregnant https://t.co/FuvV1zHSR4 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 12, 2020

What do you think Cardi B's new album would sound like ?