Kehlani's latest interview with US urban radio show The Morning Hustle has caused quite a stir on social media, after clips of the singer being questioned about their sex life instead of their new album went viral.

Kehlani new album 'Blue Water Road' 2022: tracklist, release date, features & more

With fans sharing their thoughts on the matter, here's everything you need to know about what went down between Kehlani and The Morning Hustle!

Kehlani appearing on The Morning Hustle
Kehlani appearing on The Morning Hustle. Picture: YouTube

On Thursday, the 'up at night' singer appeared on The Morning Hustle radio show to promote their new album Blue Water Road.

During the interview, host Lore'l proceeded to ask Kehlani:

"when it comes to what you're attracted too, a lot of people seem to keep putting you with SZA for some reason, is that your type or would that every be your type or is that just like a friendly situation" to which they replied:

"I don't have a type. I think people think I have a type because of the few people that you see me publicly with but I think that everybody in my personal life is just very understand that I don't have a type".

Straight afterwards, Lore'l then asks Kehlani "So no scissoring with SZA?" to which they answer "no, no, we're friends".

After the clip went viral yesterday on Twitter, fans of the singer came to their defence, pointing out that Lore'l was wrong ask them such personal questions about their sex life when they was there to promote their music.

Kehlani appearing on The Morning Hustle
Kehlani appearing on The Morning Hustle. Picture: YouTube

One fan wrote: "The way straight people think it's okay to ask such personal questions and have them answered is so unsettling. People you've just met do this and its so uncomfortable".

Another one commented: "This is why most entertainers hate going for radio or tv interviews, majority of these hosts are intellectually disabled with zero research".

A third person said: "Can we stop sexualizing lgbtq people? Kehlani was visibly uncomfortable".

Fans later uncovered another clip for the show, that saw the host start the interview off by misgendering Kehlani, who asked to be referred to as They/Them by saying:

"Welcome to The Morning Hustle, they are here and they is she and she is with us, she goes by the name of Kehlani, new album Blue Water Road is out right now and it is quite the vibe, make some noise one time, how you feeling queen?".

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 'Change Your Life' singer addressed the incident, saying:

"I see that interview was still released, I've been advised to speak. I was gonna remain quiet. Every other recent interview has been super bubbly, warm, informative, and open. From start to finish, this interview was cringey, a lot of mockery and invasive as f*ck".

Kehlani attends the Givenchy Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2022 in Paris, France
Kehlani attends the Givenchy Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2022 in Paris, France. Picture: Getty

They continued: "This is why your favourite artists always stop doing interviews or people don't want to speak anymore. I'm only speaking to [a] select few folks anymore who really care about me deeply and have always been in my corner".

Kehlani attends Grey Goose celebrates Kehlani's Blue Water Road album release at Intercrew LA on April 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kehlani attends Grey Goose celebrates Kehlani's Blue Water Road album release at Intercrew LA on April 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

They later took to their Instagram stories, sharing more on how they felt about the situation saying:

"I have kept it calm, collected, mature in the face of blatant disrespect when I could've went off. I finished the interviews strong while being poked and prodded at. I JOYFULLY met thousands and thousands of fans this week, joyfully did many interviews very much available on youtube".

"If you know me you know I'm HIGH BRIGHT ENERGY until F*CKED WITH stretching this situation out for clout when its evident I was energetically RESPONDING to what was being thrown at me, and still ar it was quiet, short & protective of my energy. Y'all need this tho, I get it" they added.

After Kehlani's fans defended them online whilst calling out the show for being unprofessional, Lore'l went on-air to rant about their claims, saying:

"It was a whack interview, now let me tell you why it was whack. When Kehlani first came in, [them and their] team came in about an hour and a half early before our scheduled interview – this is a syndicated morning show, we cannot stop the show to do the interview".

Lore'l responds to Kehlani saying she felt uncomfortable during their interview
Lore'l responds to Kehlani saying she felt uncomfortable during their interview. Picture: YouTube

"You walked in the door, you did not speak to anybody in the room. She came in cold and distant and nasty, sat in her chair and folded her arms".

