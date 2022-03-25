Kehlani new album 'Blue Water Road' 2022: tracklist, release date, features & more

25 March 2022, 07:36

Here's everything you need to know about the Oakland singer's new album

Kehlani is BACK with a brand new album, and fans everywhere cannot wait so hear what the R&B princess has in store.

Following her quarantine album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, which not only debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 but also gained over 1 billion streams, the new album was originally teased at the beginning of Q4 last year. blue water road will officially see its release on April 29th.

Sharing the official album artwork on her Instagram last night (March 24), here's everything you need to know about the Oakland singer's new album 'Blue Water Road'.

What's the album called?

The new album is called blue water road and is executively produced by Andrew "Pop" Wansel, whose written songs for Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Mahalia.

"blue water road is a destination in my mind" Kehlani explained in a statement about the album. "I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glass house. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it".

Kehlani attends the Givenchy Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2022 in Paris, France
Kehlani attends the Givenchy Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2022 in Paris, France. Picture: Getty

When's the album coming out?

The album will be released on all streaming platforms on April 29th. Just before the start of 2022, she spoke with publication Byrdie about what to expect on blue water road saying: "I’m so glad to be settled into my fan base and in my little world. I can experiment and have fun. I don’t feel like I have to deliver a radio single right now".

"I have room to become the artist people want me to be, that I think I can become. I have hella room to become the person I want to become".

She confirmed to fans that the album will be coming out next month at Lollapalooza Argentina.

Is there a tracklist and are there any features on the album?

At the moment, no tracklist has been released so there's no news on who will be featured, however, fans have speculated that a few songs she released last year and earlier this year will make it on the album.

Back on September 2021, she released a teaser for the album on YouTube, with the lead single 'Altar' being released in the same month.

She described the video in a now-deleted tweet on Twitter saying: "to all those i have lost, all the angels i have gained, all those that walk with me with hands cracking my chest open, this is for you".

A couple months later in February, the Nights Like This singer co-directed a black-and-white music video for "little story." with and Alexandra Thurmond. Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White, Kehlani's three-year-old daughter, also made a guest appearance in the video.

Fans can officially pre-order blue water road here.

