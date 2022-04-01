Kehlani featuring Justin Bieber 'Up At Night' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to Kehlani's new track 'Up At Night' featuring Justin Bieber

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kehlani has dropped her new single with Justin Bieber titled "Up At Night" that sees the two R&B starlets sing their heart out about love.

In the statement about the song, the Oakland singer stated: "It’s about having a healthily obsessed relationship. You’re telling someone, ‘I love you so much it keeps me awake at night’. I love what Justin did, and it’s such a fun one to dance to" she said.

To celebrate the release of her new single, here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics to the new track 'Up At Night'.

"I think about all of the ways you turn me on, And my bed gets lonely whenever you're gone"

In this line, Justin Bieber is saying that he think about all the way his woman turns him on sexually, alluding to the fact that his bed is lonely when she's gone. Sounds like Justin's in love to us!

"I'm a wreck without you, all I do is fantasizе about you (You)"

This cute line shows that Justin is in love with his woman and feels like without her he can't cope. When she's not around, he fantasies about being with her.

"Up at night, up at night, thoughts of you keep me up at night"

This line sees Kehlani express that thoughts out this man keeps her up all night because of how she feels about him.

"I couldn't let it just escape, at the end of our days, I'll run back thoughts of you"

The love is real and when it all comes down to it, these two love birds can't escape how they feel about each other and at the best of times run back to the idea of them. Awwww!

Kehlani performs onstage during 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 1 at Randall's Island on June 2, 2017 in New York City. Picture: Getty

What are the full lyrics to Kehlani's 'Up At Night' ft. Justin Bieber?

[Verse 1: Kehlani]

You wonder why I love you, there was never pressure

Easy as I want to, there's just no one better

You think it's calculated, baby, I'm just not that clever, never



[Pre-Chorus: Kehlani]

And what could I say? I knew that it would go this way

Or could you blame it on fate? I couldn't let it just escape

Now at the end of our days, I'll run back thoughts of you



[Chorus: Kehlani]

Thoughts of you keep me up at night

Up at night, up at night

Thoughts of you keep me up at night

Up at night, up at night

Thoughts of you keep me up at



[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

I think about all of the ways you turn me on (Turn me on)

And my bed gets lonely whenever you're gone

But, baby, I'm a wreck without you

All I do is fantasize about you (You)

You'rе the light of my life, you're my mеanin'

Girl, you got what I want, what I needed

And even when the sun don't shine

I'll be right by your side, holdin' you tight (You tight)

And when you feel like nobody cares

I'll be right there to remind you that

[Chorus: Kehlani]

You keep me up at night

Up at night, up at night

Thoughts of you keep me up at night

Up at night, up at night

Thoughts of you keep me up at



[Pre-Chorus: Kehlani]

And what could I say? I knew that it would go this way

Or could you blame it on fate? I couldn't let it just escape

At the end of our days, I'll run back thoughts of you



[Chorus: Kehlani]

Thoughts of you keep me up at night

Up at night, up at night

Thoughts of you keep me up at night

Up at night, up at night

Thoughts of you keep me up at



[Outro: Kehlani]

Baby, the thought of you

You keep appearin' in my dreams, huh? Huh?