How to watch Wendy Williams’ documentary in the UK & is it on Netflix?
28 February 2024, 15:25
'Wendy Williams- The Movie’ trailer
When does Wendy Williams' documentary air and how can you watch it in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.
Listen to this article
Following the news that Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a new documentary has been aired.
A two-part special was aired on Lifetime in the US titled Where Is Wendy Williams?, which focussed on the talk show host's struggles over the past few years.
So, how can you watch the Wendy Williams' documentary in the UK and is it on streaming services? Here's everything you need to know.
How can I watch the Wendy Williams documentary in the UK?
The four-and-a-half-hour special aired on Lifetime in two parts on Saturday 24 and Sunday, 25th February in America.
So far, there is no information about how to watch the documentary in the UK. However, extended clips are available on YouTube.
In the US, the special can also be streamed online using internet-based cable TV services such as Hulu + Live TV, Philo or Sling.
What is the controversy around the Wendy Williams documentary?
Many critics, including Williams' legal guardian have not been happy with the new documentary about her health.
According to TMZ, her temporary guardian, named Sabrina Morrissey, filed a lawsuit against A&E Television Networks on Thursday, while also requesting a restraining order.
The lawsuit has been sealed, meaning that it cannot be accessed by the public.
What is Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia?
Aphasia is a nervous system syndrome that affects the ability to communicate with others, with patients often struggling to express thoughts and even losing their ability to speak or write.
Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) is an umbrella team for a group of brain diseases in the areas of personality, language and behaviour.
Williams' progression is the same as Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and Frontotemporal Dementia in 2023.