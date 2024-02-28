How to watch Wendy Williams’ documentary in the UK & is it on Netflix?

'Wendy Williams- The Movie’ trailer

By Capital XTRA

When does Wendy Williams' documentary air and how can you watch it in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Following the news that Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a new documentary has been aired.

A two-part special was aired on Lifetime in the US titled Where Is Wendy Williams?, which focussed on the talk show host's struggles over the past few years.

So, how can you watch the Wendy Williams' documentary in the UK and is it on streaming services? Here's everything you need to know.

The presenter hosted 'The Wendy Williams Show' for over a decade. Picture: Getty