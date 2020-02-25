Watch Vanessa Bryant's heartbreaking speech at Kobe & Gianna’s memorial service

Vanessa Bryant lead Kobe and Gianna's memorial with a touching tribute speech to her husband and beloved daughter.

Vanessa Bryant honoured her husband Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna Bryant in an emotional tribute speech in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

The memorial for the NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, took place at the Staples Centre, which saw more than 20,000 fans in attendance to say their goodbyes.

Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, 37, opened the memorial with an emotional tribute to her 'baby girl' and her 'soulmate'.

Vanessa began her tearful speech saying "God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other,' Vanessa said. 'He had to bring them home to have them together.”

'Babe, you take care of our Gigi. I’ve got Natalia, B and Capri. We’re still the best team'.

Vanessa went on to describe her daughter Gianna as 'an amazingly sweet and gentle soul' who lit up every room she walked into.

Kobe's wife choked up when she mentioned that their daughter Gianna inherited his fierce love and talent for basketball.

The 37-year-old, mother to 5, tearfully expressed that she would never get to see Gianna become who she was destined to be in the sports world.

She also said that she would never get to see her daughter walk down the aisle and get married.

After speaking about her beloved daughter Gianna, Vanessa reflected on her 21-year relationship with her husband Kobe.

She described Kobe 'the best girl dad', who taught their five daughters 'how to be brave and keep pushing forward when things get tough’.

Many fans on Twitter praised Vanessa for her "bravery" and "courage" for delivering such a powerful speech, despite her circumstance.

See fans reactions below.

This part of the ceremony took me out. How strong a women Vanessa Bryant is, to deliver this powerful speech, she’s such a strong women. Our heart goes out to her. We miss you Kobe. We miss you Gigi. Both of your legacies will forever live on. pic.twitter.com/chAVvHzaYb — RIP Kobe Bryant (@_Lakers_4_Life) February 24, 2020

I watched Vanessa Bryant's speech and cried. When she said that God knew that Gigi and Kobe couldn't live without each other, I broke down. I am sending lots of love to all of the families affected from this tragedy. — 𝓪𝓹𝓹𝓵𝓮𝓱𝓮𝓪𝓭.𝓶𝓸𝓸𝓸𝓷𝔀𝓪𝓵𝓴 (@Xxxmoonlight4) February 25, 2020

Vanessa bryant’s speech was smth else. It shows her strength even when she’s broken to pieces. May god ease the pain and suffering — S T (@Salmatamerz) February 25, 2020

Fellow NBA legends Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal also payed tribute to Kobe and Gianna.

The basketball player both shared touching stories and moments they shared with their late friend Kobe Brant.

The momental celebration of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant;'s life saw other sports professionals who honoured them on stage.

The night also saw which musical performances by Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.

See full video above.