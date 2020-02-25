Beyoncé changes triggering "crashing" lyric during Kobe Bryant memorial performance of 'XO'

The singer swapped the lyrics from "crashing into you" to "laughing into you" in light of the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna.

Beyoncé has been praised for changing the lyrics during her performance of 'XO' at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's public memorial service on Monday (24 Feb).

Taking to the stage at the packed-out Staples Center in Los Angeles, the singer, 38, revealed that her 2013 track was one of Kobe's favourite songs, and during her performance, she swapped the lyrics from "crashing into you" to "laughing into you".

Beyoncé kissed the air after performing a heart-wrenching tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Picture: Getty

Viewers took to Twitter to praise Bey for thoughtfully changing the lyrics in an attempt avoid triggering people, following the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven others on 26 January.

"Beyoncé changing the word “crashing” to “laughing” in XO was such a good call. This is all still so fresh and you never know what words might trigger people," wrote one.

"Did y’all notice that she took out all words that could trigger people. “Crashing into you” she changed to “laughing into you” and “you kill me boy” she changed as well. That was very kind and aware," said another.

"I'm here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favourite songs," said Beyoncé as she started her performance. "I want you to sing it so loud, they'll hear your love," she said as she pointed up to the sky.

After performing 'XO' to the crowd of 20,000 mourners, including friends, family, celebrities and fans alike, Beyonce sang a heart-breaking rendition of 2008 song 'Halo'.

During much of her performance, Bey appeared to be singing directly to Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's widow and Gianna's mother. Beyonce, who was introduced as "a very close friend of the Bryant family", had known the couple for years; Kobe even made a cameo in Destiny's Child's music video for "Bug-a-Boo" in 1999.

Thousands turned out at the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Los Angeles,. Picture: Getty

Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera also performed during the service. Keys played a purple piano and was accompanied by a string quartet for a beautiful performance of Beethoven's 'Moonlight Sonata.'

Aguilera, who was the final performer on the night, was joined by an orchestra to perform 'Ave Maria.'