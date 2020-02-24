Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial 'A Celebration of Life': watch the live stream here

24 February 2020, 16:59 | Updated: 24 February 2020, 17:01

'A Celebration of Life' remembers Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, one month after their tragic death.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be honoured during a public memorial service this Monday (24 Feb.)

Jennifer Hudson leaves viewers in tears with emotional Kobe Bryant tribute performance

Friends, family, fans and celebrities are expected to pay tribute to the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter, one month after they were tragically killed in a Calabasas helicopter crash with seven others.

'A Celebration of Life - Kobe and Gianna Bryant' will be live-streamed via the Los Angeles Lakers YouTube channel. You can watch the video above.

The show is expected to run from 6pm to 8:30pm UK time (10 am to 12:30 pm Pacific time, 1pm to 3:30pm Eastern Time).

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be honoured during a public memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be honoured during a public memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

The ceremony will take place at the Staples Center, the downtown Los Angeles arena widely known among fans as "the House That Kobe Built" as he played there for the bulk of his 20 seasons with the Lakers.

Vanessa Bryant, the Lakers legend's wife, shared the sentimental reason behind the date of event. "#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kobe and I were together," she wrote with love heart emojis.

Kobe Bryant, who was 41 when he died, wore the '24' jersey during last decade of his playing career, while budding basketball star Gianna wore a '2' jersey on her girls basketball team.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant (pictured here with wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia and Bianka) will be honoured dureing a ceremony at the Staples Centre in LA.
Kobe and Gianna Bryant (pictured here with wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia and Bianka) will be honoured dureing a ceremony at the Staples Centre in LA. Picture: Getty

The proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which "exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavours in sports,."

In the weeks after Kobe and Gianna's deaths, Vanessa renamed the foundation include Gianna's nickname, Mambacita, alongside her father's iconic 'Mamba' moniker.

