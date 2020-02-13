The Game honours Kobe Bryant with ‘infinity’ Lakers jersey number face tattoo

13 February 2020, 11:07 | Updated: 13 February 2020, 11:30

The Game debuts his Kobe Bryant tattoo on Instagram
The Game debuts his Kobe Bryant tattoo on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper The Game has debuted his new face tattoo, paying tribute to basketball player Kobe Bryant – who passed away in a helicopter crash.

The Game has honoured NBA star Kobe Bryant with a new tattoo. Not only did the Compton rapper ink a tribute to the late basketball legend, he got it in a very obvious place, his face.

The Game reveals Michael Jackson asked him to squash 50 Cent beef for collaboration

On Wednesday (Feb 12) the 40-year-old rapper shared photos of his new face tattoo that memorialised the late Lakers star in an Instagram post.

While one photo shows The Game getting the tattoo on his face, the other post shows the final result of the tattoo.

The Game captioned the post "♾ F O R E V E R", which matched the infinity symbol in the tattoo.

The "How We Do" rapper got inked above his eyebrow with a black number eight, which is positioned sideways in order to mimic an infinity symbol.

In another shot, the hip hop star is also wearing purple and yellow LA Lakers hoodie under a jersey, presumably a Kobe Bryant one.

The Game shows off his infinity number 8 Kobe Bryant tattoo
The Game shows off his infinity number 8 Kobe Bryant tattoo. Picture: Instagram

The Game is not the first to get a tattoo in honour of Kobe Bryant. 2 Chainz, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have also gotten tattoos to pay tribute to the late basketball player.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were laid to rest over the weekend following their tragic death in a helicopter crash on last month.

