The Game reveals Michael Jackson asked him to squash 50 Cent beef for collaboration

Michael Jackson wanted to collaborate with The Game and 50 Cent. Picture: Getty

The Game has recalled a time when Michael Jackson asked him to end his beef with 50 Cent, in order to make a track with the rappers.

The Game has recalled a time where Michael Jackson called his phone to encourage him to squash his beef with 50 Cent.

On Monday (Dec 16) The West Coast rapper sat down for an interview with HipHopDX, where he revealed the 'King of Pop' rang him in hopes of getting him to squash his turbulent beef with 50 Cent.

In the interview, The Game begins "That was weird as f*ck,". He explained the phone call and said "It's like, this ain't how I wanna meet Michael Jackson or talk to Michael Jackson. I kinda felt like Mike was on some lame sh*t."

The Game continued "Like, who sent you type sh*t, but at the same time it was like, you know that voice Michael Jackson's voice that you hear. Like, that n**ga wasn't talking like that."

"It was like, lowkey deep. You could still tell it was Michael Jackson but it was more like...it was like regular."

Game explained that a person from Michael's crew phoned him to let him know that MJ wanted to talk to him.

The Game alleges that Michael's crew made it appear as if he reached out to the pop star. However, he said he was like "I'm in Canada on tour," he said. "I'm like, 'Michael Jackson wants to talk about what?'"

However, Michael apparently called him and told The Game that he's a fan of his song "How We Do" and his debut album The Documentary.

The rapper even said Michael quoted some of his lyrics as proof that he was a fan. Then, Michael got to his point. "I think that you and Fifty did great work," Michael reportedly said.

"It would be a travesty if the world never got to hear you guys again. Would you be open to having a conversation and squashing that beef and doing something for my album?"

Game was shocked by MJ offering the opportunity for him and Fif to be on his song. He continued "At that time I was so in it with Fifty I actually hated Fifty," Game recalled.

He continued "I wanted to kill him at that time. He probably had the same mutual feelings for me. That's where Mike lost me. In my head, I was just not open to doing that. I can't remember how we ended the conversation or what-not. I didn't tell Mike 'No,' but it never came to fruition." See full video below.

What do you imagine a Michael Jackson, The Game and 50 Cent track would have sounded like ?