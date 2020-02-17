Jennifer Hudson leaves viewers in tears with emotional Kobe Bryant tribute performance

Jennifer Hudson brought viewers to tears with her Kobe Bryant tribute at the NBA All-Stars game. Picture: Getty

Hudson sang a gut-wrenching performance of 'For All We Know' at the NBA All-Star 2020 game.

Jennifer Hudson honoured Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star 2020 game last night (16 Feb) with a gut-wrenching performance of 'For All We Know'.

Hudson, 38, paid tribute to the late NBA star, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims who tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last month.

The vocal powerhouse took to the stage in a dark purple dress, a nod to Kobe's Laker's colours, and was introduced by Magic Johnson before belting out her rendition of the classic ballad, with photographs of Kobe and Gianna serving as a backdrop.

The game was held at the United Center in Chicago, home of the Chicago Bulls, and saw Lakers star Lebron James' team defeat Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo's squad 157 - 155.

A whole host of famous faces were in attendance including Cardi B, Offset, J Cole, Chance The Rapper, 2 Chainz, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Bad Bunny, Chadwick Boseman, Ludacris, and Common.

Viewers took to social media to praise Hudson on her touching tribute, with one saying, "Jennifer Hudson just rocked my world all over again. I thought I was done crying over Kobe, apparently not."

Jennifer Hudson’s tribute to Kobe got me crying in the club Rn pic.twitter.com/b6nhfnFbjv — Matt King (@mkking3) February 17, 2020

Just when I thought I was done crying, Jennifer Hudson delivers this 😩💜👏🏼 https://t.co/Cuetz2pXPm — Sabi 🤍🦋 (@SabtechaC) February 17, 2020

Why would they have Jennifer Hudson sing for this Kobe tribute? They know her voice to spiritual and gonna have the hardest gangster crying. I’m over here crying like I’m at the funeral. 😩😢😢 — Kevan(sayKevin)♏️ (@girlwitaboyname) February 17, 2020

Just when I thought I was done crying over Kobe & Gianna Bryant Jennifer Hudson has me caught up in my feelings again!#NBAAllStarGame pic.twitter.com/PRdgfUpKvi — Marvin Cummings (@marvinpcummings) February 17, 2020

OMG I'm ugly crying. Beautiful tribute to Kobe by Jennifer Hudson. The pics of little Gigi and progressing her older with Kobe killed me. — ThunderBayBasketballGuy (@854Gps) February 17, 2020

Jennifer Hudson got me crying like a baby. Absolutely amazing. We miss you Mamba and Mambacita. Always will. #NBAAAllStar — GR8 MAMBA 24EVER (@VaticanEstate) February 17, 2020