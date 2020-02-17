Jennifer Hudson leaves viewers in tears with emotional Kobe Bryant tribute performance

17 February 2020, 12:37 | Updated: 17 February 2020, 13:47

Jennifer Hudson brought viewers to tears with her Kobe Bryant tribute at the NBA All-Stars game.
Jennifer Hudson brought viewers to tears with her Kobe Bryant tribute at the NBA All-Stars game. Picture: Getty

Hudson sang a gut-wrenching performance of 'For All We Know' at the NBA All-Star 2020 game.

Jennifer Hudson honoured Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star 2020 game last night (16 Feb) with a gut-wrenching performance of 'For All We Know'.

Eminem is the "Kobe Bryant of Hip Hop", according to Big Daddy Kane

Hudson, 38, paid tribute to the late NBA star, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims who tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last month.

The vocal powerhouse took to the stage in a dark purple dress, a nod to Kobe's Laker's colours, and was introduced by Magic Johnson before belting out her rendition of the classic ballad, with photographs of Kobe and Gianna serving as a backdrop.

The game was held at the United Center in Chicago, home of the Chicago Bulls, and saw Lakers star Lebron James' team defeat Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo's squad 157 - 155.

A whole host of famous faces were in attendance including Cardi B, Offset, J Cole, Chance The Rapper, 2 Chainz, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Bad Bunny, Chadwick Boseman, Ludacris, and Common.

Viewers took to social media to praise Hudson on her touching tribute, with one saying, "Jennifer Hudson just rocked my world all over again. I thought I was done crying over Kobe, apparently not."

