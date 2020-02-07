Vanessa Bryant shares emotional tribute video from daughter Gianna's school

Vaness Bryant shares daughter Gianna's school tribute videos. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa posted a number of messages from their daughter Gianna's school teachers from a memorial service.

After the tragic loss of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant posted a number of tributes on her Instagram account.

After rappers including The Game and Snoop Dogg paid their tributes, Vanessa has attended a memorial service at her daughter Gianna's school and shared a number of videos from it which showed speeches from her teachers.

Attending LA's Harbor Day School, where Gianna played for the school's basketball team, coaches spoke about their memories of the up & coming star, with one describing her as "the heart and soul of our team," adding, "her competitive nature was infectious."

Writing alongside one of her posts on Instagram, Vanessa said, 'My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita.'

Harbor Day School also retired the school basketball team's number 2 jersey and are planning to put a framed jersey on the wall of the gym.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!