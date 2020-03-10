Vanessa Bryant posts heartbreaking song lyrics while visiting Kobe & Gianna mural with daughters

10 March 2020, 13:11

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters visited a mural of Kobe and Gianna.
Vanessa remembered the late basketball star and their daughter who both tragically died in January.

Vanessa Bryant honoured her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna with a visit to a giant mural of the pair.

Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter company over tragic crash that killed Kobe and Gianna

The 37-year-old widow of the basketball legend posed alongside daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and Capri, eight-months and the Los Angeles mural of Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13.

Kobe and Gianna were tragically killed on January 26th in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California with seven others, with tributes being paid during a televised 'Celebration Of Life' ceremony at the Staples Centre in February.

Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and Capri, eight months visited a mural of Kobe and Gianna.
Vanessa accompanied the photo with the heartfelt lyrics to Nat King Cole's 1954 song 'Smile'.

"Smile though your heart is aching/ Smile even though it's breaking/ When there are clouds in the sky, you'll get by/ If you smile through your fear and sorrow/ Smile and maybe tomorrow/ You'll see the sun come shining through for you. 

She continued, "Light up your face with gladness/ Hide every trace of sadness/ Although a tear may be ever so near/ That's the time you must keep on trying/ Smile, what's the use of crying?/ You'll find that life is still worthwhile/ If you just smile."

Vanessa quoted the image with lyrics from Nat King Cole's 1954 song 'Smile'.
Vanessa also posted a photo of Natalia standing by herself in front of the mural, which was copied from a famous photograph of Kobe and Gianna taken at a basketball game in November 2019, just two months before they passed away.

Natalia was on her way to her high school winter formal dance in Los Angeles with her mother and sisters when they stopped to take some pictures in front of the mural.

Vanessa and Kobe eldest daughter Natalia was on her way to her high school winter formal.
Meanwhile, Vanessa recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owner of the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas last month, killing her husband and daughter among others.

In the lawsuit filed on 24 Feb in Los Angeles, Bryant says the pilot, Ara Zobayan, was careless and negligent for flying in such poor weather conditions on 26 January and should have aborted the flight. Zobayan was among the nine killed in the crash.

