Takeoff's alleged killer suspect has bail set at $2 million

The alleged killer of Migos rapper Takeoff has had his bail set at $2 million.

Patrick Xavier Clark has been charged with the murder of the Migos rapper after he was fatally shot last month.

Officers also found that he was in possession of his passport and a large amount of cash, and was due to flee to Mexico after the shooting.

Takeoff was one third of rapper Migos. Picture: Getty Images

The alleged killer of Takeoff has also been placed on 24-hour house arrest, monitoring and no drugs to name a few.

Recorded footage of Takeoff's death shows the alleged shooting firing a gun outside of the Houston bowling alley.

Another angle filmed him getting into a getaway vehicle with the same weapon.

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos. Picture: Getty Images

Takeoff was tragically shot and killed last month at the age of 28.

Offset and Quavo led tributes to his death, which sent shockwaves round the rap scene.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop community continues to tribute the late Takeoff, and he was posthumously featured on Metro Boomin's new song 'Feel the Fiyaaaah'.