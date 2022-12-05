Takeoff's alleged killer suspect has bail set at $2 million

5 December 2022, 15:59

The alleged killer of Migos rapper Takeoff has had his bail set at $2 million.

The gunman who allegedly shot rapper Takeoff during an incident in Houston, Texas has has his bail set at a whopping $2 million dollars.

Patrick Xavier Clark has been charged with the murder of the Migos rapper after he was fatally shot last month.

Officers also found that he was in possession of his passport and a large amount of cash, and was due to flee to Mexico after the shooting.

Offset breaks silence over Takeoff's death with sweet tribute

Takeoff was one third of rapper Migos
Takeoff was one third of rapper Migos. Picture: Getty Images

The alleged killer of Takeoff has also been placed on 24-hour house arrest, monitoring and no drugs to name a few.

Recorded footage of Takeoff's death shows the alleged shooting firing a gun outside of the Houston bowling alley.

Another angle filmed him getting into a getaway vehicle with the same weapon.

Offset, Quavo & Cardi B spotted for first time after Takeoff’s tragic death

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos.
Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos. Picture: Getty Images

Takeoff was tragically shot and killed last month at the age of 28.

Offset and Quavo led tributes to his death, which sent shockwaves round the rap scene.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop community continues to tribute the late Takeoff, and he was posthumously featured on Metro Boomin's new song 'Feel the Fiyaaaah'.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Nick Cannon hospitalised with pneumonia weeks after welcoming 11th child

Nick Cannon hospitalised with pneumonia weeks after welcoming 11th child

Cardi B reveals she was paid $1 million for 35-minute performance

Cardi B reveals she was paid $1 million for 35-minute performance

Cardi B

Who is Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Who is Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Pa Salieu sentenced to three years in prison after role in violent brawl.

Rapper Pa Salieu sentenced to three years in jail for violent disorder

Trending

Ice Spice breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Ice Spice breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Marelee Nichols shares sweet post for son Theo's first birthday

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols shares sweet post for son Theo's first birthday
Rita Ora finally responds to Beyoncé 'Becky with the good hair' claims

Rita Ora finally responds to Beyoncé 'Becky with the good hair' claims

Beyonce

The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour': tickets, dates and more

The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour': tickets, dates and more

The Weeknd

Kim Kardashian 'turns down' new Balenciaga campaign amid controversy

Kim Kardashian 'turns down' new Balenciaga campaign amid controversy

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
90's Hip-Hop Classics
100% 2022
Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection