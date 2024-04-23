T-Pain involved in hit and run car accident whilst family was in the car
23 April 2024, 10:38
The rapper has shared that he was involved in a car accident in Atlanta, Georgia with his family in the car.
Listen to this article
'Low' rapper T-Pain has revealed he was involved in a hit-and-run car accident in Atlanta, Georgia with his wife also in the car,
The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share that his car was rear-ended, with the perpetrator fleeing the scene following the crash.
- T-Pain fans react to his epic Rolling Loud Miami performance
- T-Pain Shares His Brother’s Staggering Hospital Bill Costing $1.4 Million
- In Case You Forgot What T-Pain Without Auto-Tune Sounds Like, It's Amazing
Luckily, nobody was seriously injured in the crash, which T-Pain said happened after he was driving home from the airport at night.
He went live on Instagram and showed the aftermath of the crash, and issued a warning for the driver who hit the rapper's vehicle.
"Look man, I know n****s out here struggling and all that. Times is rough these days," he said, and told the person who hit his car that "Life's about to get so much worse."
T-Pain then updated his fans on his Instagram stories, and revealed that the driver had been found: "UPDATE: WE FOUND HIS A**" he wrote, alongside purple devil emojis.
T-Pain and his wife Amber Najm appeared to be uninjured in the crash, but the rapper did say that the driver from the other car needed to go to hospital.
He also shared his blessing that the crash wasn't serious: "Thank God I'm alive," and in the comments added that "Ppl that are saying my neck and back gonna hurt tomorrow are really underestimating how much my neck and back was already hurting from just being old."
The rapper shared a laughing emoji alongside this comment, so appears to be taking this incident on the chin. T-Pain and wife Amber share three children together, and have been married since 2003.