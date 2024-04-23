T-Pain involved in hit and run car accident whilst family was in the car

T-Pain involved in hit and run car accident whilst family was in the car. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

The rapper has shared that he was involved in a car accident in Atlanta, Georgia with his family in the car.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

'Low' rapper T-Pain has revealed he was involved in a hit-and-run car accident in Atlanta, Georgia with his wife also in the car,

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share that his car was rear-ended, with the perpetrator fleeing the scene following the crash.

Luckily, nobody was seriously injured in the crash, which T-Pain said happened after he was driving home from the airport at night.

T-Pain shared he was involved in a car crash. Picture: Alamy

He went live on Instagram and showed the aftermath of the crash, and issued a warning for the driver who hit the rapper's vehicle.

"Look man, I know n****s out here struggling and all that. Times is rough these days," he said, and told the person who hit his car that "Life's about to get so much worse."

T-Pain then updated his fans on his Instagram stories, and revealed that the driver had been found: "UPDATE: WE FOUND HIS A**" he wrote, alongside purple devil emojis.

T-Pain and his wife Amber Najm were involved in a hit and run in Atlanta. Picture: Getty

T-Pain and his wife Amber Najm appeared to be uninjured in the crash, but the rapper did say that the driver from the other car needed to go to hospital.

He also shared his blessing that the crash wasn't serious: "Thank God I'm alive," and in the comments added that "Ppl that are saying my neck and back gonna hurt tomorrow are really underestimating how much my neck and back was already hurting from just being old."

The rapper shared a laughing emoji alongside this comment, so appears to be taking this incident on the chin. T-Pain and wife Amber share three children together, and have been married since 2003.