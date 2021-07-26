T-Pain fans react to his epic Rolling Loud Miami performance

26 July 2021, 11:38

T-Pain fans react to his epic Rolling Loud Miami performance.
T-Pain fans react to his epic Rolling Loud Miami performance. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The 'Buy U A Drank' hitmaker blew the audience away with his performance at the festival.

T-Pain well and truly took over the stage at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend, with fans hailing him the GOAT following his performance.

The 36-year-old musician performed a selection of his biggest hits including 'Low', 'Up Down', 'All I Do Is Win', and the crowd were going absolutely wild for him.

T-Pain on Usher: Inside the bullying claims against the Burn singer

One Twitter user wrote, "this was by far one of the best rolling loud performances i’ve ever seen , @TPAIN snapped," adding a goat emoji.

"T-Pain really had the best Rolling Loud performance by far," wrote another. "T-Pain really took over Rolling Loud," said another user, "He a GOAT."

The triumphant moment felt even more poignant following T-Pain's shocking revelation concerning comments made by Usher during Netflix's show 'This Is Pop'.

The 'Buy U A Drank' singer opened up about the painful experience he went through when Usher criticised his artistry after the R&B star told him he "f**ked up music."

"Usher was my friend," T-Pain said, "I really respect Usher. And he said, "I'm gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f***ed up music.""

T-Pain said he initially laughed the remark until Usher stressed that he was not joking. "And then he was like, '"Yeah man you really f***ed up music for real singers"' T-Pain continued.

"I was like, "What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune." He was like, "Yeah, you f***ed it up." I'm like, "But I used it, I didn't tell everybody else to start using it.""

"That is the very moment, and I don't even think I realised this for a long time, but that's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me," T-Pain revealed.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recreating the 'Jenny from the Block' music video?

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recreating the 'Jenny from the Block' music video?
Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?

Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?

Kanye West

Kylie Jenner fans go wild after Flo Milli shares a cute photo with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner fans go wild after Flo Milli shares a photo with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner

Dave 'Heart Attack' lyrics meaning explained

Dave 'Heart Attack' lyrics meaning explained

Trending

TikTok star snuck into Kanye's Donda listening party

How did viral TikTok star sneak into Kanye's 'Donda' album listening party without a ticket?

Kanye West

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow have dropped new track 'Industry Baby'.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow 'Industry Baby' lyrics meaning explained
Keyshia Cole breaks silence on late mother Frankie Lons death in emotional tribute post

Keyshia Cole breaks silence on late mother Frankie Lons death in emotional tribute post
Jay-Z hints at 'Watch The Throne 2' as he reunites with Kanye West on 'Donda' song

Jay-Z hints at 'Watch The Throne 2' as he reunites with Kanye West on 'Donda' song

Jay Z

Dave's track 'In The Fire' features Fredo, Meekz, Ghetts and Giggs.

Dave 'In The Fire' lyrics meaning explained