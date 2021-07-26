T-Pain fans react to his epic Rolling Loud Miami performance

T-Pain fans react to his epic Rolling Loud Miami performance. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The 'Buy U A Drank' hitmaker blew the audience away with his performance at the festival.

T-Pain well and truly took over the stage at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend, with fans hailing him the GOAT following his performance.

The 36-year-old musician performed a selection of his biggest hits including 'Low', 'Up Down', 'All I Do Is Win', and the crowd were going absolutely wild for him.

One Twitter user wrote, "this was by far one of the best rolling loud performances i’ve ever seen , @TPAIN snapped," adding a goat emoji.

"T-Pain really had the best Rolling Loud performance by far," wrote another. "T-Pain really took over Rolling Loud," said another user, "He a GOAT."

T-Pain really had the best Rolling Loud performance by far — Saint Buck (@BvckTV) July 26, 2021

this was by far one of the best rolling loud performances i’ve ever seen , @TPAIN snapped 🐐 #RollingLoud pic.twitter.com/mfcW4PM5Rt — Hunter Andrews (@_hunter_andrews) July 26, 2021

my middle school self seeing T-Pain prosper in 2021 at rolling loud: pic.twitter.com/ApDHq2dNHO — Vice Höff ♨️ (@xHoffy412) July 26, 2021

T-Pain really took over Rolling Loud

He a GOAT 🐐🐐🐐 — kingjhaboy (@kingjhaboy) July 26, 2021

The triumphant moment felt even more poignant following T-Pain's shocking revelation concerning comments made by Usher during Netflix's show 'This Is Pop'.

The 'Buy U A Drank' singer opened up about the painful experience he went through when Usher criticised his artistry after the R&B star told him he "f**ked up music."

"Usher was my friend," T-Pain said, "I really respect Usher. And he said, "I'm gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f***ed up music.""

T-Pain said he initially laughed the remark until Usher stressed that he was not joking. "And then he was like, '"Yeah man you really f***ed up music for real singers"' T-Pain continued.

"I was like, "What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune." He was like, "Yeah, you f***ed it up." I'm like, "But I used it, I didn't tell everybody else to start using it.""

"That is the very moment, and I don't even think I realised this for a long time, but that's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me," T-Pain revealed.