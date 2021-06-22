T-Pain on Usher: Inside the bullying claims against the Burn singer

What did Usher say to T-Pain?

In the 'This Is Pop' episode, the 'Bartender' singer opened up about the painful experience he went through when Usher criticised his artistry.

'Usher was my friend,' the I'm Sprung rapper began.

'I really respect Usher. And he said, "I'm gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f***ed up music."'

Usher has received backlash for his previous remarks towards T-Pain. Picture: Getty

T-Pain said he initially laughed off Usher's remark until the 'Climax' singer stressed that he was not joking.

'And then he was like, '"Yeah man you really f***ed up music for real singers"' T-Pain continued.

'I was like, "What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune."'

'He was like, "Yeah, you f***ed it up."'

'I'm like, "But I used it, I didn't tell everybody else to start using it."'

T-Pain reveals that Usher criticised his use of auto-tune. Picture: Getty

'That is the very moment, and I don't even think I realised this for a long time, but that's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.' T-Pain revealed.