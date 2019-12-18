Suge Knight's "heartwarming" Christmas jail photo showcases new look alongside daughter

18 December 2019, 14:56

Suge Knight's daughter shares photo from jail visit
Suge Knight's daughter shares photo from jail visit. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Arion Knight, has shocked her followers after posting a rare photo of her father Suge Knight, from a jail visit.

Suge Knight's daughter, Arion Knight, has uplifted the Suge's fans by posting a photo of him from behind bars.

The Game reveals he pulled a gun on Suge Knight and "earned his respect"

On Monday (Dec 16th) Arion Knight took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her father, Suge. While she is pictured standing next to her dad looking happy to see him on a jail visit, Suge has a straight face in the photo.

Fans swamped her comments wishing Suge well and commenting on his appearance. In the photo, Suge is draped in his blue jumpsuit, wearing a pair of dark sunglasses.

One fan wrote "Happy to see him in good shape" while another wrote "Looking like the kitchen bodyguard".

In the last few months, Suge Knight's son has been in the headlines after trolling Eminem over his diss track towards Nick Cannon.

Unlike her brother, Arion Knight has not addressed the Nick Cannon-Eminem beef.

Instead of commenting on the feud, Arion visited her father in prison and let his fans see it on social media.

