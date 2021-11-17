Stevie J accuses Faith Evans of cheating during heated argument in viral video

The pair exchanged brutal words in a heated argument, in which the Love & Hip Hop star accused his ex Faith Evans of cheating.

Stevie J and Faith Evans became trending after the ex couple had a heated argument in a new video, filmed by Love & Hip Hop star himself.

Following reports of Stevie J filing for divorce, a video of the estranged couple going back and forth in a vicious spat went viral.

Stevie J filed a petition for divorce from Faith Evans on Monday (Nov 8). Picture: Getty

In the clip, the Faith is heard telling Stevie that she hates him and ordering him to move out of her way as he films her in their home.

"F*ck you, too. I ain't goin' nowhere," Stevie answered. "I hate you, too." Faith then talks over him, saying, "Leave me alone!"

Stevie then alleged that Faith cheated on him in their home while repeatedly calling her a "b*tch."

The TV star is heard saying "you f*cked n****s on me in my own house b*tch". He later adds "How can you f*ck somebody on me, when I'm watching you and your son everyday".

Stevie J and Faith Evans get into it on live pic.twitter.com/kRagjuI6Lc — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 17, 2021

The 'Used To Love Me' singer then went to lay down in the bed, but Stevie continued to dig at her.

The 50-year-old producer then asked her how could she cheat when all he did was love her. "Get away from me, don't touch me, get your hands off of me!" Faith replied.

The spat which has been made public, comes after TMZ reports that Stevie J, also known as Steven Jordan, filed paperwork at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday (Nov 8).

Back in June 2020, Evans got let off her felony domestic violence case – where it was alleged that she attacked Stevie J.

Stevie J and Faith Evans married in July 2018 in a low-key ceremony in their Las Vegas hotel room. Picture: Getty

According to TMZ, The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute Evans, because the alleged victim, her husband Stevie, had declined to testify against her.

Faith was initially arrested after she allegedly got into a heated argument with Stevie at their L.A.-area home, which at some point turned violent.

The report claims Stevie was the one who called cops to their home the night of the fight.

Stevie J is best known for being a cast member in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Faith Evans is a well-known singer, who also dated late rapper Biggie Smalls.