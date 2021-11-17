Travis Scott and Drake 'sued for $750M' by Astroworld tragedy victims

The lawsuit includes the two rappers, along with Apple, Live Nation and other organisations, who are being sued for the mass tragedy at Astroworld Festival.

Travis Scott and Drake along with other organisations are being sued for a staggering $750 million lawsuit over the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

The lawsuit has been brought against them by more than 125 victims of the Astroworld music festival tragedy.

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival tragedy left ten people dead and over 300 injured. Picture: Getty

As well as the two rappers being included in the lawsuit, Apple, Live Nation and other organisations are also facing being sued.

According to TMZ, the suit, filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, is the first of many and holds Travis and concert organisers accountable for the mass tragedy.

Buzbee claims Travis and event organisers are responsible for negligence in failing to properly plan the concert, train security personnel and host a safe event.

Rapper Drake joined Travis Scott on stage at Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

The lawsuit also is being pursued by the family of one victim who died at the festival. Axel Acosta, 21 was allegedly crushed by an "incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd with such force that he could no longer breathe." Acosta's family are apart of the lawsuit.

As for the $750 million cost, the lawsuit claims the money is to cover both physical and mental health injuries, as well as the loss of life from the tragic event.

According to the publication, Buzbee says, "No amount of money will ever make these Plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life.

But, the damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs – nothing more and nothing less."

Travis Scott and Drake are both included in the $750 million lawsuit, among several organisations. Picture: Getty

Travis and Live Nation offered refunds almost to concert attendees, however, the lawsuit addresses that offer.

In the lawsuit, Travis and Live Nation are being accused of the refunds being "a transparent and grotesque effort of the Defendants to limit their liability, after the fact, to the families of those killed or injured."

Ten people have died from the Astroworld Festival – the most recent being the youngest victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount.

Blount suffered severe damage to his brain, kidney, and liver after being "kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death".

Victims of the event have said a crowd surge happened, cause people to get trapped, trampled on and suffocated.

Sources close to Travis have maintained that the rapper was not aware of the severity of what took place in the crowd while he was performing.

The 30-year-old rapper made an apology video on his Instagram and further released a statement with his team to encourage victims to reach out, in order for them to "provide aid to them as soon as possible".