Nike postpones Travis Scott’s Air Max 1 collaboration following Astroworld tragedy

Postponing the release of their Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker collaboration with Travis Scott, Nike have spoken out following the Astroworld incident

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding injury and death

Nike has officially postponed the release of collaboration with Travis Scott for the Cactus Jack Air Max 1 sneaker following the crowd surge tragedy at Astroworld festival that has left 10 dead and over 300 injured.

A representative for Nike has spoken on the collaboration’s delay from their SNKRS app and Twitter account saying “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.”

The sneakers were supposed to be released on December 16. Nike have yet to comment on when it will be released.

UPDATE:



“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.” pic.twitter.com/hCc6kHhX5Q — SNKR_TWITR (@snkr_twitr) November 15, 2021

The death toll from Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival has now risen to ten after 9-year-old Ezra Blount became the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during the crowd surge. Bharti Shahani passed away last week after being declared brain dead from the stampede.

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in the deaths on eight people.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries. This happened when the Canadian rapper made an unexpected appearance during Travis Scott's headlining set.

Houston Authorities Continue Investigation Into Trampling Deaths At Astroworld Concert. Picture: Getty

Both Travis Scott and Drake have released statements speaking on the tragedy at Astroworld Festival.

Posting a emotional video on Saturday night addressing the tragedy, the lives lost at the festivals and criticism that he refused to stop the show Travis said:

"Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need".

He added that 'he’s working with authorities to try to get to the bottom of this' stating “I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this happening. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival".

Drake took to Instagram to share his first statement saying: "I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy".

He continues: "I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering".

"I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all".

Travis has since commented that all tickets from Astroworld 2021 will be refunded and his plans to cover funeral costs for those who died at the festival.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.