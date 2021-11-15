Ezra Blount, 9, dies a week after suffering injuries at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

9-year-old Ezra Blount is the tenth victim to die from the Astroworld Festival crowd surge.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding injury and death

Nine-year-old, Ezra Blount, has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained from a crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival.

Ezra Blount from Dallas is now the tenth person to pass away following the tragedy at the festival, which took place in Houston (5 Nov).

Ezra Blount, 9, passed away after sustaining injuries from Astroworld Festival. Picture: GoFundMe

The nine-year-old boy died on Sunday (Nov 14) at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, family lawyer Ben Crump said.

Ezra was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering serious injuries at the festival. Treston Blount, who is Ezra's father, explained what happened at the festival on a GoFundMe he set up for his son. The page was created to raise money for Ezra's medical expenses.

In the post, Treston recounted that Ezra was sitting on his shoulders before the crowd surge crushed them.

Mr Blount lost consciousness, and once he regained consciousness, he noticed his son was missing.

Travis Scott performed onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival in Houston. Picture: Getty

Ezra was being searched for, then was eventually found at the hospital with severe injuries.

Blount, 9, suffered severe damage to his brain, kidney, and liver after being "kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death", his family said in a lawsuit filed against Scott and the event's organiser, Live Nation.

The Blount family are seeking at least $1m (£744,600) in damages. Sylvester Turner, the mayor of Houston said he was "saddened" to hear about Ezra's death.

Nine others Astroworld vitcims, aged between 14 and 27, were also killed in the crowd crush at the festival and over 300 more were injured.

I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening. Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra. st #AstroWorld pic.twitter.com/Ankq7FMa3l — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 15, 2021

Approximately 300 people were treated at the festival site after the crowd surge, while 13 were hospitalised, according to Sky News.

Houston police and fire department investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage provided by concert promoter Live Nation. They are also looking into clips from social media.

Travis Scott and his team released a new statement encouraging victims of the festival to reach out in order to support and aid them in the best way for them.