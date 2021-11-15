Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy brings 2017 concert paralysed victim 'tremendous sadness'

A paralysed victim from Travis Scott's 2017 concert suggested Travis could have "learned from the past" in a statement.

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding injury and death

A paralyzed victim from Travis Scott’s 2017 concert recently expressed his “tremendous sadness” over the Astroworld tragedy.

Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival turned into a mass tragedy as victims of the crowd surge were left injured, with ten people dead.

Ten people have died from the tragedy and over 300 were treated at a field hospital on site. Picture: Getty

The 30-year-old rapper and his team released a new statement, asking vitcims of the tragedy reach out so they can be provided with support and aid.

In a video of Scott addressing the tragedy on Instagram, he said he's "honestly just devastated" and "could never imagine anything like this happening".

However, a victim of a 2017 Travis Scott concert tragedy suggested that Travis had not "learned his lessons from the past".

A statement from lawyer Howard Hershenhorn detailed how the victim, Kyle Green feels about the Astroworld tragedy to Fox News.

There are memorials all over Houston, Texas to those who died from the Astroworld Festival incidents. Picture: Getty

Mr Hershenhorn explained: "[Kyle] was so upset and saddened by this horrible human tragedy.”

"He was even angry because this all could’ve been prevented if Travis Scott had learned his lessons from the past, which unfortunately he did not.”

“And so the sadness has been mixed with a great deal of anger because Kyle is fully familiar with Travis’ past escapades. Travis could have avoided this senseless tragedy."

The show, which was attended by 50,000 people, is now the focus of a criminal investigation. Picture: Getty

On Sunday (Nov 14) the youngest person, 9, died at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, family lawyer Ben Crump said.

Nine-year-old Ezra Blount suffered severe damage to his brain, kidney, and liver after being "kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death".

He became the tenth victim to die from the Astroworld tragedy.