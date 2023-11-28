What is Spotify Wrapped 2023's Release Date?

By Anna Suffolk

When is Spotify Wrapped 2023 coming out? How can I access it? Here's everything you need to know.

The end of the year is approaching, and so is Spotify Wrapped 2023, which users look forward to sharing across social media every year.

Released annually since 2016, the initiative collates a users data about their activity on the streaming service, which includes their most listened to songs, albums and artists.

So, when is Spotify Wrapped coming out in 2023 and how do I access it? Here's a rundown of everything you need to know.

Drake is likely to feature on many users Spotify wrapped this uear! Picture: Getty