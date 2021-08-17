Soulja Boy and Aaron Carter 'celebrity boxing match' beef explained

What did Aaron Carter say about Soulja Boy?

Aaron Carter, who lost a celebrity boxing match against Lamar Odom last month in Atlantic City, sat down for an interview with TMZ.

In the interview, Carter revealed that he wanted to fight Soulja Boy in the ring for his next celebrity boxing match.

Aaron Carter is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, and record producer. Picture: Getty

Carted said: "I'll probably call out Soulja Boy, but I'd rip him apart" he boastfully told the reporter.

"If you wanna meet in the ring, we can meet in the ring. He probably doesn't want to be embarrassed," Carter added.

After Soulja Boy's response



Following Soulja's response on his Instagram story, Carter has already hit back at him.

The former pop star took to social media and showing off his numerous plaques in a video.

Carter said: "Who am I? Seventy-five million records later that's who I am," Carter said into the camera.

"I know you be pulling numbers too, though, but everywhere I walk there's millions. What's good?"

"I seen you boxing and training and doing all that sh*t. Talk all that talk, it's OK. Meet me in that ring, you know what will happen there, right?."