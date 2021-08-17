Soulja Boy and Aaron Carter 'celebrity boxing match' beef explained
17 August 2021, 13:58
The two rapper's have gone back and forth dissing each other online, hinting at a potential celebrity boxing match.
Soulja Boy and Aaron Carter have gone head-to-head in an online feud leading up to a potential celebrity boxing match.
Many harsh words have been said on social media, but the pair are looking to take it to the ring. Here's everything that's happened between the two rappers.
What did Aaron Carter say about Soulja Boy?
Aaron Carter, who lost a celebrity boxing match against Lamar Odom last month in Atlantic City, sat down for an interview with TMZ.
In the interview, Carter revealed that he wanted to fight Soulja Boy in the ring for his next celebrity boxing match.
Carted said: "I'll probably call out Soulja Boy, but I'd rip him apart" he boastfully told the reporter.
"If you wanna meet in the ring, we can meet in the ring. He probably doesn't want to be embarrassed," Carter added.
After Soulja Boy's response
Following Soulja's response on his Instagram story, Carter has already hit back at him.
The former pop star took to social media and showing off his numerous plaques in a video.
Carter said: "Who am I? Seventy-five million records later that's who I am," Carter said into the camera.
"I know you be pulling numbers too, though, but everywhere I walk there's millions. What's good?"
"I seen you boxing and training and doing all that sh*t. Talk all that talk, it's OK. Meet me in that ring, you know what will happen there, right?."
What did Soulja Boy say to Aaron Carter?
On Sunday (Aug. 15) Soulja Boy took to Instagram to respond to Aaron Carter saying that he would like to fight him in a celebrity boxing match.
In a video, Soulja Boy said: "Aaron Carter, whoever the f**k you is?" he shouted.
"I just seen some sh*t on [The] Shade Room talking 'bout you wanna box. Boy, I'll beat the candy out your pockets."
"Ain't you the n**** that had the songs like 'I want candy.' I'll beat the candy out your pockets, n****."
What the f**k is you talking about? F**k Aaron Carter. Who the f**k is Aaron Carter? Aaron Carter, you is a b**ch. I'll beat the tattoos off your face, White boy."