What is Soulja Boy's net worth in 2021? How does he make money?

What is Soulja Boy's net worth in 2021? How does he make money? Picture: Getty

The "Crank That" rap star has sustained his career over the years, but how much is it all worth?

Soulja Boy has been keeping it lowkey in recent years, after going viral with his infamous 2019 Breakfast Club interview and running into problems with the law.

However, the rapper and record producer has been working on himself and his businesses, keeping his bank account healthy.

Soulja Boy. Picture: Instagram

The 30-year-old rapper has had well-sustained career so far, and continues to venture into new businesses and investments.

The rap star is mostly known for his iconic debut single in 2007 ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’. Since the, he has been successfully promoting and performing his music still to this day.

But what is Soulja Boy's net worth in 2021?