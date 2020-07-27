Soulja Boy divides fans as rapper removes his face tattoos

Rapper Soulja Boy has shocked fans after debuting his face without tattoos in a new video.

Soulja Boy's fans were in for a total shock, when the rapper debuted a new look during a recent selfie video. The 29-year-old rapper shared a video of himself without his face tattoos.

A video of the "Crank That" rapper circulated on social media, with many fans in disbelief over the rappers appearance.

In the video, Soulja is seen in a plain white T-Shirt, with a diamond encrusted chaps chain on and blonde highlights in his dreads.

The look is very different for Soulja, but the thing that shocked fans the most was the fact most of his face tattoos are gone.

Soulja Boy is almost finished removing his face tattoos. pic.twitter.com/V3uYI5hldX — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) July 24, 2020

Back in 2016, the "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" spoke about wanting to remove the tattoos.

During the Say Cheese TV show, Soulja revealed that he got his first face tattoo when he was around 16.

He added that he just got carried away and got more tattoos, although his mother did not approve.

Soulja Boy revealed that he wanted to get his tattoos removed as he believed he'd be type-casted as a gangster or street dude in his future acting career.

The Chicago rapper also detailed the process of tattoo removal and said that it would take him several sessions to get them all removed.

In 2017, Soulja also told VladTV that he got his first face tattoo after he made his first million as he felt like he'd never have to get a regular job again.

See the reactions to Soulja Boy's new look below.

Soulja Boy removing his face tats>>>>>>>>>>>>>> — Love Quinn (@Its_her_tmac) July 24, 2020

Just saw that video of Soulja boy without face tattoos and it’s making me feel something... pic.twitter.com/8rT1XtdeIh — Bela (@essydeatons) July 25, 2020

Soulja Boy look 14 without them tats on his face. Good for him. — Jay-Von (@Vonzilla) July 25, 2020

Soulja boy and his tattooless face haunts me a little ngl — 𝖁𝖊𝖓𝖚𝖘𝖎𝖆𝖓 𝕯𝖊 𝖁𝖎𝖑 🦋 (@MYSTERIOUX_) July 26, 2020