Soulja Boy accused of violently beating a woman & holding a gun to her head

30 January 2020, 11:46

Soulja Boy has been accused of violently beating a woman and holding a gun to her head.
Soulja Boy has been accused of violently beating a woman and holding a gun to her head. Picture: Getty

She claims the rapper "kicked her" and "stomped her on the stomach."

Soulja Boy is being sued by a woman who claims he violently beat her, threatened her and held a gun to her head.

Soulja Boy reportedly released from jail 146 days early due to ‘good behaviour'

According to alleged legal documents obtained by The Blast, the woman claims she and the 29-year-old rapper shared a on-again-off-again romantic relationship for four years.

Back in February, the accuser says she and another female who worked for Soulja got into a physical altercation over "backing a car out of the rapper's driveway."

The rapper allegedly came outside and "approached yelling profanities and kicked her, stomped her on the stomach and bashed her head with a large gun."

The documents read that Soulja then "held the gun to her (the woman's) head and told her she was going to die that night and would not make it home." The woman says she was "hurt so badly that she had trouble breathing."

In another turn of events, the alleged victim claims that Soulja then ordered her to take a shower and watched her while she bathed. However, he allegedly "was not happy" with how she looked afterwards and "asked her to take a second shower because she still had mud and dirt on her" from when he allegedly beat her.

She claims Soulja's assistant then tied her up with an extension cord on the rapper's instruction and took her into the garage, while people reportedly passed through the house and "watched her sitting there." She claims she performed oral sex on a man in order to escape the garage.

Soulja Boy allegedly held a gun to the victims head and tied her up in his garage.
Soulja Boy allegedly held a gun to the victims head and tied her up in his garage. Picture: Getty

She states that upon leaving the following morning, she filed a police report before she was "taken to the hospital where she was told she had three fractured ribs and a facial contusion."

The alleged victim is reportedly suing for assault & battery, false imprisonment, and sexual battery, for an undisclosed amount. She claims she continues to suffer from emotional distress, anxiety, depression, humiliation, and fear.

Soulja Boy is yet to comment on the reports. The rapper arrested in April last year for violating his probation following previous kidnapping allegations.

