Snoh Aalegra responds after being compared to singer Sade

Snoh Aalegra has responded to fans comments comparing her legendary singer Sade Adu.

Fans took to Twitter to compare Swedish-Iranian singer Snoh Aalegra to Sade Adu.

However, Snoh responded - shutting down the claims.

Fans on Twitter were catching heat for comparing LA based, Swedish-Iranian singer Snoh Aalegra to British-Nigerian icon Sade Adu.

Other tweeters rushed to shut down the claim, with one Sade fan saying: "Sade is Sade. Go back to sleep.".

Another fan said: "i genuinely cannot think of one artist living or dead that sade can accurately be compared to. she’s just unmatched give it up.".

I feel like Snoh is the modern day Sade — Anabelle Eve (@anabelleeeeve) July 13, 2021

Sade is Sade. Go back to sleep. https://t.co/PVySJsrMoo — Big Kitty Parker 👩🏾‍🍳💕 (@heyjoydoe) July 15, 2021

i genuinely cannot think of one artist living or dead that sade can accurately be compared to. she’s just unmatched give it up. — ur dream bitch (@summerlauryn) July 15, 2021

However, 'I want you around' singer, Snoh also joined in to shut down the comparisons.

Tweeting: There’s only one Queen Sade Adu. There will never be another one. This comparison I just saw is so unnecessary. It’s not even a debate."

She continued: "Respect the legend, please.".

In another tweet Aalegra wrote: "Sade is every generations Sade"

Tweeters refuted comparisons of Snoh to Sade. Picture: Getty

Fans supported Snoh's response, saying: "You handled this well".

One fan even said: "This is why I love @snohaalegra she’s true and authentic!!!!".

You handled this well https://t.co/U6pgDEEEwl — Deprogramming the Lost (@Wisdom_98) July 15, 2021

Snoh released her debut album 'Feels' in 2017, followed by 'Ugh, Those Feels Again' in 2019.

Her track "I Want You Around" from her sophomore album reached number 1 on the Billboard R&B Songs chart.

Snoh then released a third album 'Temporary Highs in The Violet Skies' which featured collaborations with artists such as Tyler the Creator and James Fauntleroy.

Fans are also excited to see that Snoh will be featuring on UK rapper Dave's upcoming album 'We're All Alone In This Together'.