Snoh Aalegra responds after being compared to singer Sade

16 July 2021, 11:52

Snoh Aalegra responds after being compared to Sade
Snoh Aalegra responds after being compared to Sade. Picture: Getty

Snoh Aalegra has responded to fans comments comparing her legendary singer Sade Adu.

Fans took to Twitter to compare Swedish-Iranian singer Snoh Aalegra to Sade Adu.

Dave 'We're All Alone In This Together' new album: Release date, tracklist, features, merch & more

However, Snoh responded - shutting down the claims.

Fans on Twitter were catching heat for comparing LA based, Swedish-Iranian singer Snoh Aalegra to British-Nigerian icon Sade Adu.

Other tweeters rushed to shut down the claim, with one Sade fan saying: "Sade is Sade. Go back to sleep.".

Another fan said: "i genuinely cannot think of one artist living or dead that sade can accurately be compared to. she’s just unmatched give it up.".

However, 'I want you around' singer, Snoh also joined in to shut down the comparisons.

Tweeting: There’s only one Queen Sade Adu. There will never be another one. This comparison I just saw is so unnecessary. It’s not even a debate."

She continued: "Respect the legend, please.".

In another tweet Aalegra wrote: "Sade is every generations Sade"

Tweeters refuted comparisons of Snoh to Sade
Tweeters refuted comparisons of Snoh to Sade. Picture: Getty

Fans supported Snoh's response, saying: "You handled this well".

One fan even said: "This is why I love @snohaalegra she’s true and authentic!!!!".

Snoh released her debut album 'Feels' in 2017, followed by 'Ugh, Those Feels Again' in 2019.

Her track "I Want You Around" from her sophomore album reached number 1 on the Billboard R&B Songs chart.

Snoh then released a third album 'Temporary Highs in The Violet Skies' which featured collaborations with artists such as Tyler the Creator and James Fauntleroy.

Fans are also excited to see that Snoh will be featuring on UK rapper Dave's upcoming album 'We're All Alone In This Together'.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Pop Smoke's second posthumous album is set to be released

Pop Smoke new album 'Faith' 2021: release date, tracklist, features & more
Love Island's latest addition is Danny Bibby.

Who is Love Island's Danny Bibby? Age, job, Instagram and more
Normani ft. Cardi B 'Wild Side' lyrics meaning explained

Normani feat. Cardi B 'Wild Side' lyrics meaning explained

Chrissy Teigen reveals French Bulldog Pippa died in her arms after 'depressed' & 'lost' statement

Chrissy Teigen reveals French Bulldog Pippa died in her arms after 'depressed' & 'lost' statement

Trending

Pop Smoke ft. 42 Dugg & 21 Savage 'Bout A Million' lyrics meaning explained

Pop Smoke ft. 42 Dugg & 21 Savage 'Bout A Million' lyrics meaning explained
Tekashi 6ix9ine and Blueface beef explained: Jeweller tattoo, boxing match & more

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Blueface beef explained: Jeweller tattoo, boxing match & more

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Saka has addressed England's Euros loss

Bukayo Saka breaks silence following racist abuse after Euros loss
Summer and London have shared pictures of their daughters face

Summer Walker & London On Da Track share first photos of their daughter's face
Starz has confirmed Power Book III: Raising Kanan is in the works

Power Book 3 Raising Kanan spin-off: release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know