How did Shock G die? What was his cause of death?

The Digital Underground rap star Shock G was found dead in hotel room at the age of 57.

Digital Underground rap star Shock G has reportedly passed away at the age of 57. Shock G's death follows the passing of fellow rappers DMX and Black Rob earlier this month.

The musician– best known for creating the Humpty Dance – was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa on Thursday (Apr 23) according to TMZ.

Shock G was best known for being lead singer of the pioneering hip hop group Digital Underground. Picture: Getty

Shock G, real name Greg Jacobs, was best known for being lead singer of the hip hop group Digital Underground.

His alter ego Humpty Hump was a staple in hip-hop culture. He was rapper and keyboardist who created some of the most iconic tracks, which were instrumental to building the hip-hop scene.

Digital Underground's 1991 single "Same Song" hosted one of Tupac Shakur's first appearances on a commercial recording.

Jacobs was a mentor to 'Pac at the start of his rap career, giving him work on their tour and promoted his demo tape to record labels.

Chopmaster J, who co-founded Digital Underground with Shock G in 1987, confirmed his former bandmates death on Instagram, with a tribute post.

He wrote: "34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip-hop band and take on the world.

"Through it all, the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he's awaken from the fame."

"Long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!".

Chuck D, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg and more celebrities have paid tribute to Shock G following his death.

Public Enemy's Chuck D wrote "What a tough loss at such a precarious time," on Twitter. "Brilliant beyond... such a beautiful free mind, Brother. #RestinBeats my man." he added.

"Rest, King, rest," wrote Busta Rhymes on Instagram.

Snoop Dogg, who was heavily inspired by Digital Underground, shared a photo of Humpty Hump's iconic Groucho Marx glasses.