Black Rob dies age 51: Celebrities pay tribute to Bad Boy rapper

19 April 2021, 14:51 | Updated: 19 April 2021, 16:23

Following Black Rob's death, many celebrities have paid tribute to the rap legend.

Black Rob – who died at age 51 on Saturday (Apr 17) – has received heartfelt tributes from fellow celebrities, following his death.

The former Bad Boy Records rappers passing was confirmed by multiple friends in the music industry, including rapper Mark Curry, who revealed Rob had passed away in a video on Instagram.

Black Rob's cause of death has not yet been revealed. However, in a video he uploaded from a hospital bed, he revealed he was in “crazy pain”.

In the same clip, the now-late rapper payed tribute to DMX, who had passed away on Friday ( Apr 9).

The late "Whoa" rapper revealed he had “big love” for the Ruff Ryders rapper.

A few days later, Rob revealed that he was homeless and battling health issues including kidney failure, shared by DJ Self.

“Oh man, I’ve been dealing with this for five years. Four strokes … I don’t know what to tell you man. Sh*t is crazy. The sh*t is hard,” Rob revealed.

“I don’t got no house to live in — except maybe an apartment. Me and my man be trying to get together. I’m telling you man, this sh*t is strange. It’s hard, you know what I’m saying?” Rob said in the video.

Rob's fellow celebrity friends have payed tribute to him on social media, following his death.

Singer-songwriter and producer Mario Winans shared an image of Black Rob on Instagram, writing “This hit my heart……. we will NEVER forget you brother! RIP BLACK ROB!” on Saturday.

See other celebrity tributes to Black Rob below.

R.I.P Black Rob

