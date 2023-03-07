Second victim confirmed dead after stampede tragedy at GloRilla concert

A second victim has been confirmed dead following a stampede tragedy at a GloRilla concert in New York.

The incident occurred at Main Street Armory venue on Sunday (5 March) evening, which left three people critically injured and seven with non life-threatening injuries.

Two women tragically succumbed to their injuries, and GloRilla has since tweeted offering her prayers and support to the families affected.

Two people have tragically died at an incident at GloRilla's concert. Picture: Getty

A 33-year-old woman, Rhondesia Belton, of Buffalo New York, died at hospital shortly after the tragic stampede.

Rochester Police have also confirmed that a second concertgoer, a 35-year-old woman, has died of her injuries.

A third woman remains in critical condition and a further seven people were treated at hospital.

GloRilla at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

The 23-year-old rapper tweeted following the tragedy and said: "I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me."

"Praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected."

Meanwhile, Rochester Police released in a statement about rumours that the stampede that started due to reports of gunfire.

I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me 😢praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected 🙏🏽 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 7, 2023

"We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene," said Chief Dave Smith.

The police are reportedly investigating several possible factors of the fatal surge, including "possible crowd size", "shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors."

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said: "This is a tragedy of epic proportions, and it is something that all of us who love concerts worry about.

"What I saw last night, in the aftermath of what happened at this concert breaks my heart and is totally unacceptable."