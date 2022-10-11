Rapper Glorilla responds to fan comparisons of Sid the Sloth

Rapper Glorilla responds to fan comparisons of Sid the Sloth. Picture: Getty Images / 20th Century Studios / Instagram

The rapper has collaborated with the likes of Cardi B, Latto and City Girls, but that hasn't stopped the comparisons to an Ice Age character.

Rapper Glorilla has laughed off fan comparisons to Ice Age character Sid the Sloth in a recent social media post.

The 23-year-old Memphis rapper has worked with the likes of Cardi B, Latto and City Girls, and is an up-and-coming rapper on the scene.

Glorilla has now laughed off fan comparisons to Sid the Sloth, and found it so amusing she even tweeted about it.

Glorilla at the BET Hip Hop awards. Picture: Getty Images

The rapper tweeted: "#SIDGANG" on her profile after Twitter users had been sending her side-by-side comparisons between her and the animated character.

She even went as far as changing her Twitter profile picture to Sid the Sloth.

Fans were quick to jump on her defence, and said "she takes nothing srs i love her."

Glorilla even changed her profile picture to the sloth. Picture: Twitter

Another said: "That's crazy she got people hating on how SHE looks, like huh."

The tweets have racked up quite the support from her fanbase, as Glorilla took the comparisons in her stride.

Glorilla recently released "Tomorrow 2" which features Cardi B, who has seemed to take her under her wing as she develops notoriety as a rapper.