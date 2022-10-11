Rapper Glorilla responds to fan comparisons of Sid the Sloth

11 October 2022, 12:42

Rapper Glorilla responds to fan comparisons of Sid the Sloth
Rapper Glorilla responds to fan comparisons of Sid the Sloth. Picture: Getty Images / 20th Century Studios / Instagram

The rapper has collaborated with the likes of Cardi B, Latto and City Girls, but that hasn't stopped the comparisons to an Ice Age character.

Rapper Glorilla has laughed off fan comparisons to Ice Age character Sid the Sloth in a recent social media post.

The 23-year-old Memphis rapper has worked with the likes of Cardi B, Latto and City Girls, and is an up-and-coming rapper on the scene.

Glorilla has now laughed off fan comparisons to Sid the Sloth, and found it so amusing she even tweeted about it.

Glorilla at the BET Hip Hop awards
Glorilla at the BET Hip Hop awards. Picture: Getty Images

The rapper tweeted: "#SIDGANG" on her profile after Twitter users had been sending her side-by-side comparisons between her and the animated character.

She even went as far as changing her Twitter profile picture to Sid the Sloth.

Fans were quick to jump on her defence, and said "she takes nothing srs i love her."

Glorilla even changed her profile picture to the sloth.
Glorilla even changed her profile picture to the sloth. Picture: Twitter

Another said: "That's crazy she got people hating on how SHE looks, like huh."

The tweets have racked up quite the support from her fanbase, as Glorilla took the comparisons in her stride.

Glorilla recently released "Tomorrow 2" which features Cardi B, who has seemed to take her under her wing as she develops notoriety as a rapper.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kanye West slammed over “uncomfortable” footage of himself showing porn to Adidas executives

Kanye West slammed over “uncomfortable” footage of himself showing porn to Adidas executives

Kanye West

Maya Jama announced as new host of Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits

Maya Jama announced as new host of Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits

Drake throws son Adonis a superhero themed birthday party with baby mama Sophie Brussaux

Drake throws son Adonis a superhero-themed birthday party with baby mama Sophie Brussaux

Drake

Khloe Kardashian reveals she underwent surgery to remove tumour on her face

Khloe Kardashian reveals she underwent surgery to remove tumour on her face

Trending

GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: nominees, performers, hosts & more

GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: nominees, performers, hosts & more

Amber Rose reveals her controversial expectations for her dream man

Amber Rose reveals her controversial expectations of a dream man

Kim Kardashian hires private security at her children's school after Kanye West revealed address

Kim Kardashian hires private security at her children's school after Kanye West revealed address
Who is Kanye's rumoured girlfriend Juliana Nalú? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Who is Kanye West's rumoured girlfriend Juliana Nalú? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Kanye West

Rihanna drops major hint at baby boy's name as fans spot huge outfit clue

Rihanna drops major hint at baby boy's name as fans spot huge outfit clue

Rihanna

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

Homegrown