Rapper GloRilla addresses BBL rumours in new Twitter post

18 October 2022, 14:34

Rapper GloRilla addresses BBL rumours in new Twitter post. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

The rapper GloRilla has set the facts straight whether she has had her behind surgically enhanced.

GloRilla has addressed claims that she has had a Brazilian Butt Lift in a recent Twitter rant.

Some fans have speculated that the 23-year-old has had surgery to enhance her behind, however GloRilla has set the facts straight.

The 'Blessed' rapper said: "It’s nothing nobody can tell me that’ll make me not feel & know dat im thick"

Rapper Glorilla responds to fan comparisons of Sid the Sloth

GloRilla responded to claims that she has had a BBL.
GloRilla responded to claims that she has had a BBL. Picture: Instagram

She continued: "Like do y’all know how many people ask me do I have a BBL in a day ?????"

She also said about the allegations that: "THICK AF IM LIT YUPPP", in response to the claims that she has had surgery.

GloRilla is clearly proud to flaunt her natural body, and has let the world know that she loves the skin that she is in.

A few months ago, GloRilla also clapped back at haters who were criticising her body, who then said: "This is my last time addressing this, you mfs better get [used] to this slim body, green pretty a** eyes & big beautiful nose of mine, ’cause ain’t a damn thing gone change."

She also posted a picture of her scantily clad showing off her assets with the caption of a sun emoji.

GloRilla recently released "Tomorrow 2" which features Cardi B, who has seemed to take her under her wing as she develops notoriety as a rapper.

