Scott Disick, 39, and Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly, 43, 'confirm' dating rumours

The pair have been reportedly dating for months.

Scott Disick is reportedly dating Kimberly Stewart, and have been seeing each other for a few months according to an insider.

The daughter of singer Rod Stewart, 43, was spotted alongside Disick as they left a restaurant in Santa Monica together, according to US Weekly.

In these images, Disick and Stewart were pictured holding hands, and insiders have reported that they are "really into each other."

Scott has a string of famous ex girlfriends. Picture: Instagram

The pair have known each other for years, after meeting through Kimberly's brother Sean, who is in the same friendship circle as Disick.

The insider has claimed that the pair "have the same friend group and hung out in the same circle.'

However, it seems that Disick and Stewart are not 'serious' yet, but have been "getting to know each other in a different way than seeing each other as friends."

Kourtney and Scott pictured before their split. Picture: Getty Images

Disick was also spotted hanging out with the Stewarts back in May, whilst ex Kourtney Kardashian was marrying Travis Barker in Italy.

He shares three children with The Kardashian's star, and Stewart has one child with ex Delilah with actor Benico del Toro.

Since his breakup, Scott has notably dated younger girls, including Amelia Hamlin and Sofia Richie, who are in their twenties.