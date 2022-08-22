Scott Disick injured in car crash after 'flipping his Lamborghini'

22 August 2022, 11:14

Scott Disick reportedly sustained minor injuries after allegedly flipping his Lamborghini in a road accident.

Scott Disick is said to have been involved in a single-car collision in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly suffered minor injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

He apparently refused medical attention from paramedics after rolling his car, which was towed from the scene.

Scott Disick pictured earlier this year.
Scott Disick pictured earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

Law enforcement have determined that Disick did not 'appear impaired' but 'speed appears to have been a factor'.

He apparently suffered a cut to his head, and the car had reportedly smashed into a stone mailbox, which is possibly the reason the car flipped.

The accident did not include any other cars and his Lamborghini appeared to be dented, in photos obtained by TMZ.

Kourtney and Scott pictured before their split
Kourtney and Scott pictured before their split. Picture: Getty Images

Disick, Kourtney Kardashians ex-boyfriend and father of her three children - Mason, Penelope and Reign, was not cited for any crimes.

Scott and Kourtney continue to co-parent their three children, despite Kardashian's recent marriage to drummer Travis Barker.

Disick still appears on Hulu's The Kardashians and is close friends with Kourtney's sister Khloe.

