Inside Brit Award winner RAYE's 'Flip A Switch' lyrics
6 March 2024, 14:35
What are the lyrics to RAYE's 'Flip A Switch' from her album 'My 21st Century Blues'? Here's what you need to know.
RAYE is one of the most exciting names to come from the UK's music industry currently, after breaking the record for most amount of BRIT Awards won in a single night last week.
She released her debut album 'My 21st Century Blues' to critical acclaim, and one of the hit singles on the album is 'Flip A Switch'.
So, what are the lyrics to RAYE's song 'Flip A Switch' and what is the meaning? Here's everything you need to know.
What are the lyrics to 'Flip A Switch' by RAYE?
I'ma stay doin' what us b*tches do best
Can't just let your guard down and fall for someone anymore
That's what stupid girls do
Yeah, I've been a stupid girl
Four days away, in his arms I invest
He won't take my heart, but he'll take off my dress
Excuses rehearsed, I am blue, I am red
F*ck lookin' for love
Tell him I'm dead if he callin' me
Flip a switch on a pr*ck, then I
Come alive in the nighttime
In the club, sippin' Hennessy
And tell him I'm dead if he callin' me
Flip a switch on a pr*ck and I'm
A very sound b*tch 'til you cross that line
Black heels, black shades, that my energy
In my little black dress and my neck buss down how I (hmm, hmm)
You're a very silly man, block, block, mute chat
New addy in the sat, new d*cks on tap
Got a best case, worst case, plan of attack
Got b*tches, if they see you in the street, you're gettin' slapped
Don't threaten me or talk to me ever like that
I got brothers in the ends that'll pull up right now
You don't even wanna see the way I pull up right now
Tell him I'm dead if he callin' me
Flip a switch on a pr*ck, then I
Come alive in the nighttime
In the club, sippin' Hennessy
And tell him I'm dead if he callin' me
Flip a switch on a pr*ck and I'm
A very sound b*tch 'til you cross that line
Black heels, black shades, that my energy
Since the f*ckery from my past, I tend to move on quick, I tend to move on good
Block you off too swift
Hit a ting I used to link who always texts back fast
And I would tell you kiss my a**, I know you wish that you could
You no longer know me, I no longer want you, you may never hold me
Seasoned the speed, now I'm over the man who was sleepin' underneath me
Said I couldn't live without you when I loved you
Well, I lied and you shouldn't have believed me
24 hours in the bed and believe me, it's 'bout to get freaky
Only get to see me when you see me on a phone screen, G
Tell him I'm dead if he callin' me
Flip a switch on a pr*ck, then I
Come alive in the nighttime
In the club, sippin' Hennessy
And tell him I'm dead if he callin' me (ooh)
Flip a switch on a pr*ck and I'm
A very sound b*tch 'tilyou cross that line
Black heels, black shades, that my energy (that my energy)
B*tch like me, I just had to flip the switch on you (ooh)
Ooh, oh no, oh no, no, no, no, no
Ooh, oh no, ooh, ah, oh
Only because I was in love, I opened up
Now I'll open up to your best friend, which one?
Tell him I'm dead if he callin' me
Flip a switch on a pr*ck, then I
Come alive in the nighttime
In the club, sippin' Hennessy
And tell him I'm dead if he callin' me (baby)
Flip a switch on a pr*ck and I'm (ooh)
A very sound b*tch 'til you cross that line
Black heels, black shades, that my energy (that my energy)
B*tch like me, I just had to flip the switch on you
Me, yeah, yeah-yeah
Ooh, ah, oh
Only because I was in love, I opened up
Now I'll open up to your best friend, which one?
What is the meaning behind 'Flip A Switch' by RAYE?
'Flip A Switch' holds the meaning of leaving a toxic relationship and ultimately 'flipping' your life around.
RAYE wants to move on and put herself first in love and finding relationships, and cites her newfound freedom and confidence in doing so.
RAYE - Flip A Switch. ft. Coi Leray