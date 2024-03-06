Inside Brit Award winner RAYE's 'Flip A Switch' lyrics

What are the lyrics to 'Flip A Switch' by RAYE?

I'ma stay doin' what us b*tches do best

Can't just let your guard down and fall for someone anymore

That's what stupid girls do

Yeah, I've been a stupid girl

Four days away, in his arms I invest

He won't take my heart, but he'll take off my dress

Excuses rehearsed, I am blue, I am red

F*ck lookin' for love



Tell him I'm dead if he callin' me

Flip a switch on a pr*ck, then I

Come alive in the nighttime

In the club, sippin' Hennessy

And tell him I'm dead if he callin' me

Flip a switch on a pr*ck and I'm

A very sound b*tch 'til you cross that line

Black heels, black shades, that my energy



In my little black dress and my neck buss down how I (hmm, hmm)

You're a very silly man, block, block, mute chat

New addy in the sat, new d*cks on tap

Got a best case, worst case, plan of attack

Got b*tches, if they see you in the street, you're gettin' slapped

Don't threaten me or talk to me ever like that

I got brothers in the ends that'll pull up right now

You don't even wanna see the way I pull up right now



Tell him I'm dead if he callin' me

Flip a switch on a pr*ck, then I

Come alive in the nighttime

In the club, sippin' Hennessy

And tell him I'm dead if he callin' me

Flip a switch on a pr*ck and I'm

A very sound b*tch 'til you cross that line

Black heels, black shades, that my energy



Since the f*ckery from my past, I tend to move on quick, I tend to move on good

Block you off too swift

Hit a ting I used to link who always texts back fast

And I would tell you kiss my a**, I know you wish that you could



You no longer know me, I no longer want you, you may never hold me

Seasoned the speed, now I'm over the man who was sleepin' underneath me

Said I couldn't live without you when I loved you

Well, I lied and you shouldn't have believed me

24 hours in the bed and believe me, it's 'bout to get freaky

Only get to see me when you see me on a phone screen, G



Tell him I'm dead if he callin' me

Flip a switch on a pr*ck, then I

Come alive in the nighttime

In the club, sippin' Hennessy

And tell him I'm dead if he callin' me (ooh)

Flip a switch on a pr*ck and I'm

A very sound b*tch 'tilyou cross that line

Black heels, black shades, that my energy (that my energy)



B*tch like me, I just had to flip the switch on you (ooh)

Ooh, oh no, oh no, no, no, no, no

Ooh, oh no, ooh, ah, oh

Only because I was in love, I opened up

Now I'll open up to your best friend, which one?



Tell him I'm dead if he callin' me

Flip a switch on a pr*ck, then I

Come alive in the nighttime

In the club, sippin' Hennessy

And tell him I'm dead if he callin' me (baby)

Flip a switch on a pr*ck and I'm (ooh)

A very sound b*tch 'til you cross that line

Black heels, black shades, that my energy (that my energy)



B*tch like me, I just had to flip the switch on you

Me, yeah, yeah-yeah

Ooh, ah, oh

Only because I was in love, I opened up

Now I'll open up to your best friend, which one?