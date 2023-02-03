RAYE 'Ice Cream Man.' lyrics meaning revealed

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of RAYE's latest track 'Ice Cream Man.'

Singer RAYE has released her debut album 'My 21st Century Blues' after years of fighting to get an album released.

Now an independent artist, her debut LP chronicles her experience in the music industry alongside growing up and all the trials and tribulations that come with this.

One of the tracks on her 15-song album is 'Ice Cream Man.', and here is a breakdown of the lyrics behind this song.

RAYE at her debut album launch last night. Picture: Getty

How God damn dare you do that to me, really?

In the first verse, RAYE is recounting an experience with a music producer who tried to take advantage of her as a young woman.

By singing this question at the end of the verse, RAYE ensures that she now has the last word and is courageous to make a stand against the inherently sexist music industry.

After RAYE took to social media back in 2021 to reclaim her narrative as a dominant force in the UK music industry, her new music ensures that her voice is heard after years of being silenced.

The singer has fought for years to get her debut album released. Picture: Getty

And I'll be damned if I let a man ruin / How I walk, how I talk, how I do it

In this song, RAYE is opening up with her experience of sexual assault, and is unpacking the trauma that comes with it, including saying she didn't understand consent until she grew up into an adult.

When talking about her new album with Rolling Stone, she said that this track has given her an emotional release and said, "As a woman in and out of this industry, I’ve been through a lot of nasty, traumatic things that I bottled up, didn’t talk about, buried."

"There’s still a lot of healing that needs to take place there. For me the power really is [that] this is my way of getting to scream through the flipping microphone: ‘You know who you are and you know what you done'."

RAYE is now an independent artist taking the UK scene by storm. Picture: RAYE

Here are the full lyrics to 'Ice Cream Man.':

And I'll be damned if I let a man ruin, oh

I'm a very f*cking brave strong woman, yeah

