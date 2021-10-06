R. Kelly’s YouTube channels removed following sex trafficking conviction

YouTube has taken down two of R. Kelly’s video channels after he was convicted of sex trafficking offences.

YouTube has removed two of R. Kelly’s channels - RKellyTV and RKellyVevo - after he was found guilty in his sex trafficking and racketeering case last month.

The singer - whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly - was convicted of one count of racketeering which includes 14 acts of sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping and sex trafficking charges.

The 54-year-old was also found guilty of eight counts of violations of sex-trafficking law; the Mann Act.

Following his verdict, the video streaming platform removed two of his channels, with a YouTube spokesperson stating that the accounts were terminated “in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines”.

Kelly won’t be able to create any new channels, however, his music will still be available on YouTube music.

The singer’s tracks will remain on the audio-streaming service and music videos of his that are posted by other YouTube users will also stay up.

Kelly, who pleaded not guilty to the nine charges he was facing, is due to be sentenced on May 4.

The disgraced singer could potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars.

R. Kelly’s trial heard from 11 accusers - nine women and two men - and the jury found him guilty of all nine charges after two days of discussion.

