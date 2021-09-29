R. Kelly speaks out following guilty verdict

The disgraced singer has released a statement after he was found guilty in his sex trafficking and racketeering case.

R. Kelly has been found guilty for exploiting and sexually abusing women and children. The disgraced singer learned his verdict at Brooklyn federal court on Monday (Sept 27).

The singer – whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly – was convicted on one count of racketeering.

R. Kelly was found guilty in his sex trafficking and racketeering trial in New York. Picture: Getty

The racketeering count includes 14 acts of sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping and sex trafficking charges.

Kelly, 54, was also found guilty of eight counts of violations of the Mann Act – a sex trafficking law.

Hours after learning his guilty verdict, the 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer issued a rare statement on social media.

Taking to Facebook, R. Kelly began: “To all my fans and supporters I love you all and thank you for all the support,” he wrote.

“Today’s verdict was disappointing and I will continue to prove my innocence and fight for my freedom. #notguilty.”

R. Kelly issues statement on social media following his guilty verdict. Picture: Facebook

R. Kelly’s defense attorney, Deveraux Cannick, gave a statement to reporters outside the courthouse after the guilty verdict.

“Of course Mr. Kelly is disappointed,” Cannick said. “He was not anticipating this verdict because based on the evidence, why should he anticipate this verdict?… You saw witness after witness giving three, four, five different versions as to what they said happened here.”

R. Kelly's attorney Deveraux Cannick gives a statement following the guilty verdict. Picture: Getty

Cannick also claimed that the government only brought up evidence that would support the case they put forward.

“You didn’t get to see what we saw in terms of the discovery. You didn’t get to see all the inconsistencies,” Cannick added.

“We said in our summation that the government cherry-picked their version that they thought would support the continuation of the narrative. Why would he expect this verdict given all the inconsistencies that we saw?”.

R. Kelly’s sentencing is set for May 4 and he could be facing life in prison.