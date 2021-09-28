R. Kelly sex trafficking trial explained: What is racketeering?

R. Kelly sex trafficking trial explained: What is racketeering? Picture: Getty

What did R. Kelly get found guilty of? Here's everything we know about the disgraced singers sex trafficking and racketeering trial...

R. Kelly has been found guilty in his sex trafficking and racketeering case. The disgraced singer has been found guilty on exploiting and sexually abusing women and children over two decades.

During the six-week trial, eleven accusers - nine women and two men - took the stand over to describe sexual humiliation and abuse from the singer.

Jury deliberates in R. Kelly Trial on September 27, 2021 at Brooklyn courthouse in New York. Picture: Getty

The jury found the 54-year-old singer guilty on all nine charges he was facing, after two days of deliberation.

R. Kelly – who pleaded not guilty – sentencing date is due on May 4th – and he could potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Here's everything we know about R. Kelly's racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

R. Kelly was convicted on all counts and could face up to life in prison. Picture: Getty